Emma Watson’s parents kept her real about what fame meant

There are not many real cases of becoming a celebrity overnight. Most actors work for several years before being cast on the show that makes them famous. However, Emma Watson is a prime example of someone who truly gained an enormous amount of fame overnight without having any prior professional credit. Almost immediately after it was announced that Watson had booked the sole female lead in the Harry Potter movies, the paparazzi camped out in front of his parents’ houses to learn more about the young actor.

Emma Watson is the daughter of two English lawyers.

Unlike Watson’s companion Harry Potter co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, Watson’s parents had no prior experience in the entertainment industry. the Beauty and the Beast star was raised by lawyers who had no interest in celebrity culture and minimal interest in movies. In fact, Watson can recall having access to just four movies at her childhood home.

‘Harry Potter’ Alum Opens Up About How Her Parents Helped Her Be Real About Fame

But even though Watson’s parents didn’t know much about being a professional actor, they were able to help her navigate her way to fame. In an interview with NPR, the noah The actor explained that his parents taught him to see fame as a double-edged sword. This gave him a sense of understanding about how he could realistically approach his life as one of the most famous faces in the world.

“My parents were always real with me about what fame meant, that you basically have incredible perks, opportunities and experiences,” Watson explained. “But at the same time, it restricts your freedom in some way. I am not able to do what I want, spontaneously”.

Watson tried to ignore his fame in his teens.

Of course, Watson had to learn some of his parents’ teachings the hard way. The Brown University alumna admits she tried to downplay or even ignore her fame as a teenager. She even took the public bus for a long time. However, after realizing that she could cause a spectacle with the most mundane tasks, she had to accept her celebrity status.

But how did someone as famous as Watson consider himself normal after living so long in the spotlight? Once again, Watson credits her parents for helping her stay grounded. In an interview with GQ UK, Watson shared that her parents weren’t quick to shower her with praise even when she attended star-studded events. This helped her feel more like a normal person who just had bursts of fame during certain times of the year.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ student feels her parents kept her grounded

“I think my parents were very focused on keeping me grounded,” Watson shared, reflecting on her fame. “The biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten, getting ready for a premiere or whatever, is that I wash well. I don’t know. I didn’t fully understand what it all meant. I really had no perspective on that. In fact, I was incredibly naive about the whole thing.”

Watson’s parenting approach seems to have worked quite well for the Harry Potter alum. Especially given the statistics on child actors, Watson seems to be navigating the entertainment industry quite well.

