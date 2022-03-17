Emma Watson’s phrase at the BAFTAs that went viral and hides a meaning

James 23 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

This last Sunday there were great winners in the prizes BAFTA to the best of cinema of 2021, ceremony in which The Power of the Dog was crowned Best Picture. However, the days go by and the networks cannot forget this particular moment, which does not involve any nominees.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Zoë Kravitz was not the only one, actresses who auditioned for Catwoman in ‘The Batman’ 2022 | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The new film ‘The Batman’ (2022) was a pleasant surprise for many superhero fans, especially …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved