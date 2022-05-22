Emma Watson’s phrase that her fans interpreted as a hint at JK Rowling: “For witches”

Emma Watson launched a suggestive phrase at the awards gala of the last British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and her fans interpreted her as a hint to the writer JK Rowling.

“Our next presenter is Emma Watson,” he announced. rebel wilson, the host of the gala that took place last Sunday in London. And she jokingly added: “She’s proud to call herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch”.

Immediately afterwards, the actress took the stage of the legendary Royal Albert Hall theater to announce the award for Best British Film, which finally won the semi-autobiographical family drama Belfastwritten and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Before opening the envelope and revealing the winning film of the list, Emma took the opportunity to clarify something: “I’m here for all the witches, by the way”, he maintained and several applause was heard. The phrase and the accomplice gesture of the actress who played the character of Hermione Granger in the saga Harry Potterwere immediately decoded by his followers.

The vast majority agree that it was an indirect message for the author of the story of the young magician and his friends, following his controversial statements about the transgender community.

In 2019, the author expressed on Twitter her support for a researcher who was fired for claiming that people cannot change their biological sex. Since then, many fans of Rowling’s work have been disappointed and have expressed their sadness on social media. In fact there were those who burned their Harry Potter books.

“call yourselves what you want. Sleep with any person of the age of sexual consent who receives them. Live your best life in peace and security But firing women from their jobs for declaring that sex is real? #YoApoyoAMaya #EsteNoEsUnSimulacro”, wrote the writer on Twitter.

As if that were not enough, the following year criticism was revived for the novel by his alter ego Robert Galbraiththe pseudonym that JK Rowling adopted to launch a series of police stories starring detective Cormoran Strike. In Troubled Bloodthe police must follow in the footsteps of a serial killer who dresses as a woman to “take advantage of their victims”, as could be read in the review published in The Telegraph.

Back then, Emma Watson used her Twitter account to mark her position regarding the writer’s statements with a series of messages. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or they are told that they are not who they say they are,” he said. And he added in another tweet: “I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world see, respect and love them for who they are.”

Another celebrity who responded to JK Rowling at the time was Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who played the character Harry Potter. “Transgender women are women. Any statement contrary to this erases the identity and dignity of transgender people, and goes against the advice given by professional health associations, who have far more experience on this topic than JK may have. or me”, he remarked through an open letter published on the Trevor Project site.