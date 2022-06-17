Emma Watson’s physical change from Harry Potter to 2022

Emma Watson She is one of the most beloved actresses by the public, although she is currently in retirement after many years working under constant stress. She shouldn’t have helped him be hermione granger in Harry Potter for almost a decade, but neither star Beauty and the Beast either noah in 2014, all of them blockbusters high budget.

Despite taking a break, Emma Watson continues to appear on red carpets every two to three, allowing us to check how his physical transformation has been since Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stoneuntil the year 2022, at which time he returned to this franchise thanks to the reunion Harry Potter. return to hogwarts.

This has been the physical transformation of Emma Watson: how is it today?

, she was a young woman just entering her teens with very voluminous and frizzy hair. Little by little, throughout each film in the franchise, this changed. ✅ Nowadays, Emma Watson She has become a woman with a unique style full of personality. Not only that, but she too has decided to cut his hair and wear a very characteristic short hair. ✅

We may not see Emma Watson in the cinema, but in the social scene: the actress is completely involved with feminism, hence she was named Goodwill Ambassador by UN. She has participated in several advertising campaigns promoting equality between men and women, the best known being HeforShea movement that seeks to fight against gender inequality. I wish the world had more Emma Watson!