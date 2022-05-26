Emma Watson’s poison dart at JK Rowling for her transphobic statements

ANDLast Sunday, March 13, the gala for the BAFTA. As many of you already know, it is one of the most prestigious British film and television awards. For many others, it is a kind of warm-up before the scar. Consequently, and as is logical, some of the biggest stars in the world.

One of them is Emma Watsonthe popular actress who played the mythical HErmione Granger. Her appearance raised certain expectations, since we had not enjoyed the presence of the young model, actress and activist in such an event for a long time.

He did not disappoint, although he did not really say anything of the other world. In fact, it has been the social networks that they have wanted to interpret their message as a puja against JK Rowlingthe well-known and very controversial -for her comments on the trans community- author of Harry Potter.

Emma Watson and her indirect to JK Rowling

During the gala, Watson took the stage to present one of the awards. More specifically, that of Best British Film. The person in charge of giving way was the comedian Rebel Wilson, who introduced the interpreter through a nice message: “Up next we have Emma Watson to present the next award. She calls herself a feminist, but actually we all know she’s a witch“.

“I’m here for all the witches, okay?Emma said just after taking the lectern. In theory, her words shouldn’t have any ulterior motives. However, due to both the context and the tone, social networks have wanted to understand the opposite. of Internet users have understood that Emma Watson I would have wanted to leave a hint to the writer taking advantage of the repercussion of the BAFTA.

The networks add to the message of the “witch”

For several hours, the hashtag #JKDoesntSpeakForMe went viral on British networks. On the other hand, a much smaller group of tweeters did the same with #IStandWithJKRowling, although its impact was much smaller. There are those who understand that, with her words, Emma wanted to make it very clear that does not agree with the opinion of the creator of Harry Potter.