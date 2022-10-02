Emma Watson’s revelation about her intimate relationship with Tom Felton

For the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter saga, Emma Watson has made revelations about her intimate relationship with Tom Felton. Something to delight fans of Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy.

On the occasion of the meeting of the actors of the Harry Potter saga, we were able to learn more behind the scenes of the films that made an entire generation dream.

HBO celebrates 20 years of the Harry Potter saga

Like Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings or Avengers, the Harry Potter cinematic universe is one of the most popular in the world. And the actors who have had a role in it will always have a part of the wizarding world in them. Daniel Radcliffe, aka Harry Potter, had also recently been asked about a possible return to the saga and his answer had caused a lot of surprise. But the other big name in the saga remains Emma Watson.

Because even if the eternal Hermione Granger mentioned having put her career on hold, to devote herself to her own projects in 2021, everything still seems to link her to the world of wizards. The proof, she was one of the stars of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, broadcast for the New Year on HBO. The opportunity for the actors to come back to the highlights of the filming of the saga.

This meeting was also a sad moment for the fans. Indeed, they could not see the much loved Professor Snape, played by Alan Rickman who died in January 2016 of pancreatic cancer. A real heartbreak for some as the character of Severus had one of the most marked script development in cinema. We loved to hate him until he took us by the heart and never let go of us again…

Emma Watson and Tom Felton, more than friends, a couple?

And at the turn of the anecdotes of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes or even the touching Robbie Coltrane and without the sadly deceased actors,Emma Watson returned to the rumor of her particular link with Tom Felton. Indeed, the British actress, who had revealed the sexual practice she loves, has maintained since the start of filming a friendly relationship with the famous Draco Malfoy. Regularly, on the social networks of the two former wizards, fans of the universe of JK Rowling can see photos of the actors, reunited and smiling. What fuel the rumors of a relationship between them.

And while she had already confessed to having had a crush on Tom Felton during an interview conducted in 2012, she returned to this episode as part of the HBO show. A crush that appeared from the first films.

“I walked into the room where we had class. The assignment was to draw what God looked like to us. Tom had drawn a girl with a backwards cap on a skateboard. I don’t know how to say it but… I just fell in love with him.”

And the young actress has long remained in love with her on-screen partner, revealing thatshe looked every day at the list of scenes to be shot, hoping to find Tom Felton’s name there. For his part, the actor was aware of his admiration, but lived the situation differently, because of their age difference. At the start of the filming of Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s School, Emma Watson was indeed 10 years old and Tom Felton 13. What create a discrepancy at their young age, while Tom considered Emma more like his little sister.

Despite this, the two actors became friends and remained very close, building a special relationship. For Entertainment Tonight, the little blond from Slytherin had recently said: “We are something, if that makes any sense. We have been very close for a very long time. I love it (…) As for the romantic side, I think it’s more of a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom/Emma thing. I think all the best of her.” A feeling that he once again confirmed during the Harry Potter show. “I was very protective of her. I had a soft spot for her and still do to this day.”

Emma Watson, “we just love each other”

For her part, Emma Watson concluded with an enigmatic sentence accompanied by an innocent smile: “Nothing romantic ever happened between us, we just love each other. That’s all I can say about that.” Enough to revive the rumors and delight fans of fan-fiction who have already had to imagine several times what a Gryffindor / Slytherin couple could look like.

