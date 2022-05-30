Entertainment

Emma Watson’s transformation from “Harry Potter” to “Little Women”

We bring you a timeline where we will review the most iconic outfits of Emma Watson until today. Check out the gallery below

We will always have fond memories of Emma Watson as the precocious Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, but the actress has come a long way in her career since then. Emma became a strong activist with her He For She campaign, she championed eco-friendly fashion brands, modeled for big brands and starred in other highly praised movies like little women. Like her wide portfolio of accolades, Emma’s style has also evolved over time with her career.

Now more than ever, the star is attending major red carpet events and fashion houses like Dior and Alexander McQueen are there to dress her. Emma isn’t shy about experimenting with her outfit: she’s worn everything from miniskirts to elaborate ball gowns, and she wears pantsuits quite often. No matter what she wears, she will always look splendid. Here below we leave you a timeline with her looks.

Emma channeled the vibes of Peter Pan dressed in green at the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in November 2001.
For the premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002, Emma wore a brown leather jacket and dress combination.
In 2004, Emma wore a strapless beige dress and white-trimmed flats to the premiere of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
For the 2004 UK premiere of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Emma wore a vintage 1920s dress that she and her mother found. She was wearing a corsage to hide a tear in her dress.
Emma arrived at the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation party in 2007 wearing a mesmerizing black and gold Chanel gown.
In 2007, when thick black belts were popular, Emma wore one with her dress for the Late Show With David Letterman.

In 2008, Emma wore a white Alexander McQueen gown to the National Movie Awards.
In 2009, Emma appeared at the UK premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in a vintage Ossie Clark dress.
Emma attended the 2010 Met Gala in a one-shoulder Burberry dress.
To match her bold new haircut in 2010, Emma wore a black feathered minidress by Rafael Lopez at the UK premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
Emma opted for a Calvin Klein charmeuse slip dress for the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
For the 2011 MTV Movie Awards, Emma wore a Marchesa dress with Brian Atwood shoes.
In 2011, Emma dazzled in a Rafael Lopez minidress for the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 photocall in London.
Emma arrived at the New York premiere of the latest Harry Potter film in 2011 wearing a Bottega Veneta dress from the Fall 2011 collection.
Emma arrived at the premiere of The Perks of Being a Wallflower in 2012 wearing a Giorgio Armani dress.

The actress does not always wear dresses; she began experimenting with pants on the red carpet, as seen here in 2012.
For the 2013 Met Gala, Emma took the sexy route in a Prabal Gurung gown.

Emma kept things classic in a black and white Chanel column dress at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in 2013.
Emma arrived at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2013 wearing jewelry from Balenciaga and Sydney Evan.
In 2014, Emma attended the Golden Globes in a silk crepe dress by Dior Haute Couture and wool skinny pants from the brand.
Emma arrived in Ralph Lauren at the UK premiere of Noah in 2014.

In 2014, Emma attended the British Fashion Awards in a white jumpsuit by Misha Nonoo and a coat by Dior. She was carrying an Anya Hindmarch handbag.
For the 102nd White House Correspondents Association Dinner in 2016, Emma wore a floral ensemble by Osman London.
For the 2017 Elle Style Awards, Emma dazzled in a heavenly-inspired Dior dress.
The star looked amazing when she wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the 2017 Los Angeles Beauty and the Beast event.

Emma wore an Emilia Wickstead fairytale gown in 2017 to a Beauty and the Beast event in the UK.
Emma wore the most ethereal Elie Saab dress to the 2017 premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Shanghai, China.
Emma wore this transparent Louis Vuitton look in 2017 for The Circle photocall in Paris.
For the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Emma wore a vintage Ralph Lauren dress, Roger Vivier shoes, and Ana Khouri jewelry.
Emma Watson stunned at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2018 when she wore an all-white blazer ensemble with a stylish sun hat and dangling earrings.
For the 2019 New York premiere of Little Women, Emma appeared on the red carpet in a sleeveless high-low dress by Balenciaga with thigh-high velvet boots, a black shell clutch, and silver Fred Leighton earrings.
Emma attended the 2021 Earthshot Prizes in a recycled head-to-toe custom couture gown made from old wedding dresses. The designer, Harris Reed, focuses on striving for the beauty of fluidity through fashion. Emma completed the look with Harris Reed x Missoma jewelry, black bell-bottoms from the brand, and rubber-soled boots. The tulle gown came with an embroidered lace trim and was completely bare back, so Emma worked the angles of it.
Ahead of the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London, Emma arrived in a stunning look for the actor: a lingerie-inspired velvet dress from London-based Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka’s Autumn 2022 collection, worn under a structured, sharp-shouldered blazer.

