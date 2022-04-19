Emma Watson’s transformation from “Harry Potter” to “Little Women”

We bring you a timeline where we will review the most iconic outfits of Emma Watson until today. Check out the gallery below

We will always have fond memories of Emma Watson as the precocious Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, but the actress has come a long way in her career since then. Emma became a strong activist with her He For She campaign, she championed eco-friendly fashion brands, modeled for big brands and starred in other highly praised movies like little women. Like her wide portfolio of accolades, Emma’s style has also evolved over time with her career.

Now more than ever, the star is attending major red carpet events and fashion houses like Dior and Alexander McQueen are there to dress her. Emma isn’t shy about experimenting with her outfit: she’s worn everything from miniskirts to elaborate ball gowns, and she wears pantsuits quite often. No matter what she wears, she will always look splendid. Here below we leave you a timeline with her looks.