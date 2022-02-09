Emma will propose ‘Baby one more time’ by Britney Spears

The beginning of the Sanremo Festival, scheduled for February 1, 2022, meanwhile new advances on the event arrive. The latter concern in particular the third Sanremo evening, that of Thursday 3 Februaryto animate the Ariston Theater will be the cover chosen by competitors. It is an event within the event, aimed at paying homage to the cult pieces of Italian and international music, including countless musical successes of the last decades.

Among the artists who have chosen to cover an international song is Emma, ​​who will propose ‘Baby one more time’ by Britney Spears

Amadeus announces the duets and covers of the Festival

There is great general anticipation for the Sanremo 2022 Festival, which will be broadcast on Rai 1 from 1 to 5 February 2022.

In recent days, the conductor Amadeus has made known the duets and covers protagonists of the third evening, performed by the 22 Big of the Festival.

The Vibrations they will perform with Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die”. Donatella Rector will propose “No one can judge me” by Caterina Caselli. Michele Bravi he will perform on the notes of “I would like … I would not like … but if you want” by Lucio Battisti. He will also pay tribute to the latter Giusy Ferreri with “I will live without you”.

Massimo Ranieri will propose “Anna will come” by Pino Daniele. Tananai will sing “A making love begins you” by Raffaella Carrà. Fabrizio Moro will opt for “Lonely Men” by the Poohs. Rkomi will perform a medley to the notes of Vasco Rossi’s hits. Medley also for Ana Mena and for Gianni Morandi.

Giovanni Truppi will pay homage to “In my hour of freedom”. Among women Elisa will sing “What a feeling” by Irene Cara (from “Flashdance”), Noemi will perform in Aretha Franklin’s “You make me feel (like a natural woman)”, while Iva Zanicchi will propose “Song”.

Achille Lauro will perform in “Sei bellissima”, Dargen D’Amico will sing “Bambola”.

Emma Marrone will propose “Baby One More Time”.

Mahmood will perform “The sky in a room”. Matteo Romano “Your Song”, Yuman will propose “My Way”. The new entry to the Festival, Aka7ven“Cambiare” by Alex Baroni. Saint John will present “Hard-nosed”. The List Representative will sing “Be My Baby”. Highsnob and Hu they will give away a personal version of “I fell in love with you”.

Irama will attend with Gianluca Grignani, on the notes of “My story between fingers”.

Emma Marrone returns to the race in Sanremo

Emma Marrone returns to the competition at the Italian Song Festival exactly ten years after the victory obtained in 2012 with the song “Non è l’ferno”.

While waiting to mark the return to the Ariston Theater, the singer has meanwhile broken the silence via social media.

Emma, ​​who will pay tribute on Thursday evening Britney Spearsreleased the following message for fans: “I live only for this moment. See you in Sanremo, baby”.

