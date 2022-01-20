Emmanuel Macron and the right to abortion in Europe

During the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the right to abortion should be more explicitly integrated into the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. Macron was giving a speech to inaugurate the French presidency of the Council of the European Union, the body in which the representatives of the governments of the 27 countries of the Union sit: his comment was much resumed because the new president of the Parliament, the center-right Maltese Roberta Metsola is a staunch anti-abortionist.

In his speech, which lasted about half an hour, Macron underlined the importance of taking “bold” actions so that the European Union can assert itself as a “power in the future”. Among other things, he spoke of the need to transform the industrial sector and invest in new technologies to strengthen the fight against climate change and said he wanted to start “a transparent and determined dialogue” with Russia, to ease the tensions currently underway. .

He then spoke of what he considers the main values ​​of the European Union, saying that it is necessary “to update the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union to recognize more explicitly the right to abortion and the protection of the environment”.

Macron’s words seemed a sort of reminder of Metsola, who is part of the moderate wing of the center-right European People’s Party, and on Tuesday he took over from David Sassoli, who died on 11 January while he was still in office. .

Metsola is 43 years old and comes from Malta, a European country where abortion is still totally illegal: as an MEP, she has always voted against the measures that defend the right to terminate pregnancy, expressing a position largely in contrast with that of the majority of the European Parliament, which supports the right to terminate a pregnancy.

For these reasons, abortion was also one of the topics most addressed in the press conference on Tuesday after his appointment as president of the Parliament. Metsola, who spoke about the priorities for his mandate for the next two and a half years, however, made it clear that the parliamentary position on abortion “is unambiguous and unambiguous”, and that will also be his position.

– Read also: Who is the new president of the European Parliament