Emmanuel Macron distances himself from Joe Biden and his qualification of Vladimir Putin as a butcher

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, distanced himself this Sunday from the statements of his American counterpart, Joe Biden, who described the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, as a “butcher”, and argued that “everything” must be done to avoid an escalation in this conflict.

“I wouldn’t use those words,” said the head of state French on the France 3 network.

The also candidate for re-election in April maintained that “everything must be done so that the situation skids”: “I continue to speak with the president Putin because what do we want to do collectively? We want to stop the war Russia launched, without waging war and without escalation”.

Macron advocates the diplomatic route

Macron stressed the importance of not falling into this escalation, “neither in action nor in word”, and advocated diplomatic means to achieve a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

“Geographically those of us facing Russia we are the Europeans. United States is an ally within the framework of NATO with whom we share many values, but those of us who live together Russia we are the Europeans,” he recalled.

The French president, who since the start of the war on February 24 has maintained regular telephone contact with both Putin as with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyspecified that he will speak again tomorrow or Tuesday with the Russian president to organize “in the best conditions” an evacuation operation from the besieged Mariupol, in southern Ukraine.

EFE