World

Emmanuel Macron “worried”. Covid and infections on the rise “for kissing in public”. Taliban turning point? – Free Daily

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read


New infections from Covid in are on the rise France: the same president Emmanuel Macron – according to Elysée sources – he would have said he was worried. The increase is 13 percent in one week. In the meantime, however, vaccinations continue: 74.4 has now completed the vaccination cycle. Collective immunity, however, is still a long way off. And there is a part of the population who insist on refusing the injection, despite the restrictions for those who do not have a Green pass.

Videos on this topic

But to create some concern – as the Corriere della Sera – it is also the fact that the French no longer seem to pay attention to basic anti-Covid rules, such as staying spaced out or not shaking hands. In the country of Macron, on the other hand, the habit of the “bise”, which consists of greet each other with kisses on the cheeks. A way of doing things that had been set aside during the lockdown. “We see it very well in everyday life. We started kissing and shaking hands again when instead we should continue to pay attention and observe the barrier gestures if we want to hope to avoid a rebound of the infection – explained the professor Michel Slama of the hospital of Amiens -. Because it is clear that cases are on the rise, especially in our resuscitation services “.

I've been a cog. The drama of the former cyclist Pozzato, positive for Covid: The vaccine? If ..., how it is reduced now

Meanwhile, the president has set a conference next Tuesday at 20, probably to call the French to respect the security measures. Nor would it be excluded the obligation of the third dose of vaccine for frail people. Meanwhile, the National Assembly has passed the law that allows the government to use the green pass until July 31, 2022, should it be needed.

Coronavirus, the background on the projections. Fourth wave nightmare, Christmas at risk: tam tam from the government, the word lockdown

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cop26, last day of summit between leaders: agreement to stop deforestation by 2030. EU and US announce methane emissions cut

3 days ago

“How could you get infected” – Libero Quotidiano

1 day ago

An agreement was reached in the Czech Republic to form the new government

4 days ago

Cop26, agreement to stop deforestation by 2030

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button