Emmanuel Macron “worried”. Covid and infections on the rise “for kissing in public”. Taliban turning point? – Free Daily





New infections from Covid in are on the rise France: the same president Emmanuel Macron – according to Elysée sources – he would have said he was worried. The increase is 13 percent in one week. In the meantime, however, vaccinations continue: 74.4 has now completed the vaccination cycle. Collective immunity, however, is still a long way off. And there is a part of the population who insist on refusing the injection, despite the restrictions for those who do not have a Green pass.



Videos on this topic

But to create some concern – as the Corriere della Sera – it is also the fact that the French no longer seem to pay attention to basic anti-Covid rules, such as staying spaced out or not shaking hands. In the country of Macron, on the other hand, the habit of the “bise”, which consists of greet each other with kisses on the cheeks. A way of doing things that had been set aside during the lockdown. “We see it very well in everyday life. We started kissing and shaking hands again when instead we should continue to pay attention and observe the barrier gestures if we want to hope to avoid a rebound of the infection – explained the professor Michel Slama of the hospital of Amiens -. Because it is clear that cases are on the rise, especially in our resuscitation services “.





Meanwhile, the president has set a conference next Tuesday at 20, probably to call the French to respect the security measures. Nor would it be excluded the obligation of the third dose of vaccine for frail people. Meanwhile, the National Assembly has passed the law that allows the government to use the green pass until July 31, 2022, should it be needed.



