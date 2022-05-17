Emmanuelle: Léa Seydoux will star in the erotic classic

Lea Seydouxwho could be at the height of his career, will be working with acclaimed filmmaker Audrey Dewan for a new version of the erotic classic Emmanuellebased on the original novel by Emmanuelle Arsanwith a script developed by the director and Rebecca Zlotowskiwhich promises to stay true to the text, contrary to the erotic tapes that have been developed around the character.

Emmanuelle back

Emmanuelle, published in 1967, follows in the first person a 19-year-old girl, married to a French engineer, who begins to have sexual encounters outside of marriage, and narrates various experiences with both men and women. The work gained considerable popularity and was adapted to the cinema in 1974, starting a saga of tapes that ended up to Emmanuelle 7 in 1993. Since then, several adaptations of the text have been made, more focused on the erotic aspect, while others were made under the genre of exploitationmoving away from the original work.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Audrey Dewanwho won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, in addition to receiving several other awards for his second film Happening, will take command of this project, this being his first film in the English language. For her part, the screenwriter Zlotowski has also been recognized for the work Dear Prudencein addition to having worked in Grand Central Y The Summoning.

For your part Lea Seydoux (No Time To Die, The French Dispatch, Blue is the Warmest Color) is attached to the project although it has not been mentioned if she will take the role of Emmanuelle (in a later stage of her life) or if she will play another character. The tape seems to seek to return to the original base of the novel, although we will have to wait to see progress.

There is no more information about the project yet. We will update when we have a premiere date, trailers, and more

Distribution

at the moment only Lea Seydoux is confirmed for the project.

Trailer

No trailer yet Emmanuelle.

Release date

There is no release date yet.