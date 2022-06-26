Emme has an ally who also identifies with the non-binary gender: the daughter of Ben Affleck

Emme Maribel Munizthe daughter of Jlo and Mark Anthonysurprised at 14 years old singing an emotional song at a concert during the Dodgers Foundation benefit gala with his famous mom. It was presented with inclusive language accepting their non-binary gender status. The world has talked for days about it. Her parents accept her as she is, but also has an ally in this exploration of identity: Seraphina, the daughter of Ben Affleck.

The talented teen, who made her debut with a bang on her mom’s Halftime show, is quickly becoming an icon of gender inclusiveness by being introduced with neutral pronouns. She decorated her microphone with many colors referring to the community’s flag, taking advantage of the fact that June is International LGBT Pride Day.

The public did not expect this decision from the daughter of Jennifer Lopez but it has touched to see the singer embrace and protect her daughter with all her love assuming her condition.

But at home the subject is talked about openly because Emme is not the only one who is going through this process. Seraphine Affleck Garner, the second daughter of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garner, JLo’s fiancé, likewise identifies with the non-binary gender.

Both are super friends, they complement each other perfectly well in this process of gender exploration. They have been repeatedly spotted together, calm and confident during outings with their parents. It is very supportive to have someone around who is going through the same situation and surprisingly Emme and Seraphine who could be experiencing a difficult moment in their lives (their parents’ relationship) instead of making it difficult for both families to integrate are taking advantage of maximum benefit possible and carrying it very well.

Seraphine like Emme wears an androgynous style simply adding clothes that you feel good in without considering whether they were made specifically for a gender.

And we have to make a very big clarification here. Many followers of the also known as “Diva del Bronx” wondered if her daughter Emme is gay and actually refers to her identity, gender expression, not sexual preference. The 14-year-old adolescent does not feel identified with any traditional gender (male or female), so she prefers to be treated as non-binary. The same happens with Seraphine of 13.

In the case of the daughter of Ben Affleck, neither he nor his ex-partner Jennifer Garner have spoken openly about the identity of their daughter; however, nothing needs to be said if the images speak for themselves. They allow him to explore, dress as he pleases, and even do with his grooming, such as his hair, as he pleases.