Emme Muñiz, child of Jennifer Lopez and young stage prodigy

Emme Muñiz and her mother Jennifer Lopez in the streets of New York. Abaca

At 14, Emme Muñiz seems to be following the same path as her mother. The teen showed off her vocal talent once again on stage, with J.Lo. Full of confidence, a future star is being born.

Two years ago, Emme Muñiz was the revelation of the Super Bowl by performing on the stage of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with her mother. Thursday, June 16, the future star once again accompanied Jennifer Lopez in the spotlight, during the Blue Diamond Gala. The two artists performed together A Thousand Years by Christina Perry. Succession is assured for the 52-year-old singer who entrusted in 2019, after a performance by her child published on social networks. “We should bring her on stage and do something on tour. You want to add a small piece in this show? We’ll see, we’ll see. You do not have to”.

Read alsoJennifer Lopez uses a neutral pronoun to introduce her child Emme

In video, on stage, Jennifer Lopez uses a neutral pronoun to refer to her child Emme

A not “normal” childhood

Born of her union with singer Marc Anthony (real name Marco Antonio Muñiz), Emme and her twin brother Maximilian grew up surrounded by the success of their parents, but always behind the scenes. The twins notably followed correspondence courses, allowing them to enjoy privileged moments with them. “We don’t have a normal life, my children are not normal children. I’m not normal, so my life isn’t either, I ended up accepting that (…). Everyone tells me to educate them normally, that they need to have friends. The kind of things that drive me crazy and would drive anyone crazy, ”said Jennifer Lopez in 2016, on the television show Good Day New York. Before adding: “They are super happy like that, they are very balanced, loving. They are caring children and that is the most important thing. Of course we will make sure they are educated, I think homeschooling is best for them. Since then, the Muñiz twins have all the same joined the benches of a school, in Miami.

The birth of a star

Having remained behind the scenes for a long time, Emme Muñiz has been appearing more and more often with her mother in public for some time now. J.Lo is happy to appear with her twins, shares their exchanges on her YouTube channel… And reveals the successful vocalizations of the teenager on social networks. A family heirloom, it seems. In May, Emme distinguished herself in particular in a video resuming If I Ain’t Got You of Alicia Keys, under the watchful eye of her mother.

A performance that will then take him to the Super Bowl stage in 2020, singing his mother’s famous title let’s get loud, in front of the 65,000 spectators present in the enclosure of the stadium (and the 100 million television viewers). A moment applauded by a large number of people including her father, who published after the show a photo of Emme on his Instagram account, accompanied by an emotional caption: “Emme, Dad is so proud of you. You are my heart and I am yours forever.

Confidence and self-confidence

Intimidated by all the hype surrounding her mother’s fame, Emme was slow to reveal her talent to the public. “When I was little, I was really intimidated to sing in public, but not anymore,” the teenager said in a YouTube video uploaded in 2019. “I like being on stage when all the dancers are behind me. Because each time I look in a different direction to see who’s behind me. And the person I prefer to see is my mother”. Her first steps to stardom came when she appeared in J.Lo’s 2018 music video for her new track Limitlessplaying his mother as a younger one.

Listen: the editorial staff podcast

At 14, the teenager gains confidence and begins to understand what kind of person they want to become. On stage at the Blue Diamond Gala, it looks like Emme asked those close to her to use a neutral pronoun to refer to her from now on. J.Lo thus presented her child by using “they/them” in English which corresponds to the pronoun “iel” in French, entered in the 2023 edition of Petit Robert. “The last time we sang together was in a big stadium like this, and I always ask him to sing with me, but he doesn’t want to,” Jennifer Lopez said to the audience. “So it’s a very special occasion because they’re very, very busy, in demand and expensive. They cost me a lot of money when they come, but it’s worth it because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time.” An accomplice and sharing the same passions with her mother, Emme seems to have a destiny all mapped out.