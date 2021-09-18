Emmy 2020, Reese Witherspoon ‘snubbed’ (and the web rises)

The day of Emmy nominations it has finally arrived and – between surprises and confirmations – there was no lack of inevitable controversies. Among the surprises less appreciated by viewers there is certainly that of failure to nominate Reese Witherspoon, which raised the discontent and sarcasm of the web.

In fact, three shows that Witherspoon appears on have received numerous nominations (The Morning Show of Apple Tv, Big Little Lies by HBO e Little Fires Everywhere of Hulu), but poor Reese was left with a dry mouth. For the web what happened sounds even more ironic when you consider who the actress is executive producer of all three shows. And so, the network was unleashed in the making of meme and gif, shouting injustice for the lack of recognition of the actress.

Reese, it must be said, seemed quite peaceful on the contrary. Just on Twitter he commented: “I am delighted to see that the hard work of so many people is recognized. More than proud“. And he then mentioned Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Zendaya, Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston and Meryl Streep. “This year you really gave your all in more than one show – a user replied – and even if you weren’t nominated, you had time to congratulate all the nominees. What is his name? Oh yes, class“. “You would have deserved a nomination too – adds another fan of the actress – you deserve all the nominations and awards in the world”.

“That’s okay, Reese. – jokes a user posting a photo of Witherspoon with an Emmy – You already have one ”. The actress actually won the ‘statuette’ in 2017 as executive producer of Big Little Lies. The same year she was also nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries, but failed to get the award. Despite the positive feedback and warm responses to Reese’s comment, there are those who accuse the Emmys of clearly having snubbed the actress in one of the best years of her career.