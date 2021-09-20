Emmy 2021, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ are the best series of the year

The Crown And Ted Lasso dominated the 2021 edition of the Emmys with awards to the best series, but also to their actors (four in the case of the first, the British invasion has begun). Also The chess queen brought home awards, but not the most “obvious” one for Anya Taylor-Joy as best actress in a miniseries, instead went to Kate Winslet for Murder in Easttown (with two other Emmys ai supporting). Two women won Best Director in Drama and Comedy for the first time, but the evening will be remembered for the hashtag #EmmysSoWhite: in the face of a record number of black nominations and several presenters invited on stage (in addition to the Governors Award to Debbie Allen), the lack of representation among the winners did not go unnoticed.
Despite the large amount of applications then Wandavision And The Mandalorian, Disney + flagship titles, have been left empty-handed. At the ceremony, both Netflix and HBO / HBO Max won nine Emmys, but if we include Creative Arts and Primetime, the former is 44 and the latter 18.
Here are all the winners:
Dramatic series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Poses
This Is Us
Comedy series
The flight attendant
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Kominsky method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Miniseries
I May Destroy You
Murder in Easttown
The chess queen
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Poses)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Leading actress in a drama series
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Poses)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Leading actress in a comedy series
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The flight attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Lead actor in a miniseries or in a TV movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing – The Untold Truths)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Leading actress in a miniseries or in a TV movie
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The chess queen)
Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky method)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Rosie Perez (The flight attendant)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chris Sullivan (This is Us)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Supporting actor in a miniseries or a TV movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The chess queen)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Moses Ingram (The chess queen)
Julianne Nicholson (Murder in Easttown)
Jean Smart (Murder in Easttown)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Best Director for a Drama Series
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“War”)
Steven Canals, Pose (“Series Finale”)
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Fairytale”)
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)
Best Screenplay for a Drama Series
Peter Morgan, The Crown (“War”)
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (“Series Finale”)
Best Director for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)
James Burrows, B Positive (“Pilot”)
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
James Widdoes, Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)
Best Screenplay for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)
Maya Erskine, PEN15 (“Play”)
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (“Pilot”)
Best Director for a Miniseries or a TV Movie
Scott Frank, The chess queen
Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You (“Ego Death”)
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)
Matt Shakman, WandaVision
Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown
Best Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Laura Donney, WandaVision (“Previously On”)
Scott Frank, The chess queen
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision (“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)
Brad Ingelsby, Murder in Easttown
Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision (“Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”)
Talk show
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Last Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Writing for a Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Hamilton
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Best Variety Special (Live)
Stephen Colbert’s Election Special 2020
Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special
63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Oscars