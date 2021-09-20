Emmy 2021, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ are the best series of the year



The Crown And Ted Lasso dominated the 2021 edition of the Emmys with awards to the best series, but also to their actors (four in the case of the first, the British invasion has begun). Also The chess queen brought home awards, but not the most “obvious” one for Anya Taylor-Joy as best actress in a miniseries, instead went to Kate Winslet for Murder in Easttown (with two other Emmys ai supporting). Two women won Best Director in Drama and Comedy for the first time, but the evening will be remembered for the hashtag #EmmysSoWhite: in the face of a record number of black nominations and several presenters invited on stage (in addition to the Governors Award to Debbie Allen), the lack of representation among the winners did not go unnoticed.



Despite the large amount of applications then Wandavision And The Mandalorian, Disney + flagship titles, have been left empty-handed. At the ceremony, both Netflix and HBO / HBO Max won nine Emmys, but if we include Creative Arts and Primetime, the former is 44 and the latter 18.

Here are all the winners:



Dramatic series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Poses

This Is Us



Comedy series

The flight attendant

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Kominsky method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Miniseries

I May Destroy You

Murder in Easttown

The chess queen

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision



Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Poses)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Leading actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Poses)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)



Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Leading actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The flight attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead actor in a miniseries or in a TV movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing – The Untold Truths)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)



Leading actress in a miniseries or in a TV movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The chess queen)

Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)



Supporting actor in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The flight attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Loading... Advertisements

Supporting actor in a miniseries or a TV movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The chess queen)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

v Peters ( Murder in Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)



Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a TV Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The chess queen)

Julianne Nicholson (Murder in Easttown)

Jean Smart (Murder in Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Best Director for a Drama Series

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“War”)

Steven Canals, Pose (“Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Fairytale”)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Best Screenplay for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, The Crown (“War”)

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (“Series Finale”)



Best Director for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)

James Burrows, B Positive (“Pilot”)

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Best Screenplay for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“There Is No Line”)

Maya Erskine, PEN15 (“Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (“Pilot”)



Best Director for a Miniseries or a TV Movie

Scott Frank, The chess queen

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You (“Ego Death”)

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

Best Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Laura Donney, WandaVision (“Previously On”)

Scott Frank, The chess queen

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision (“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

Brad Ingelsby, Murder in Easttown

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision (“Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”)



Talk show

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Last Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Writing for a Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Hamilton

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote



Best Variety Special (Live)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Special 2020

Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special

63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Oscars