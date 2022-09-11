Emmy 2022: Jodie Comer, Zendaya and Sandra Oh among the nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series | TVMAS

Pure talent. The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards will award the best of television this Monday, September 12. For a few weeks, we have known the performers who will compete for the award in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Zendaya, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are some of those who will compete in this category. This is the complete list of participants.

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

The fourth season of the successful BBC America series hit the screens in February of this year, and with it, the end of the story of the psychopathic killer for hire Villanelle, whose real name is Oksana Astankova, played by actress Jodie Comer. .

The interpreter’s performance has been applauded by critics, so it would not be surprising if she wins this important category of the 2022 Emmys. She competes with her co-star Sandra Oh, although only one of the six nominees will be able to take home the trophy.

It should be remembered that Jodie Comer won this same category in 2019 for the role of Villanelle. Her return to nomination would be thanks to her outstanding participation in other Hollywood productions such as “Free Guy” and “The Last Duel”.

Jodie Comer has been nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series along with her co-star Sandra Oh. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

Laura Linney – “Ozarks”

The 2022 Emmy Awards have given actress Laura Linney her eighth nomination for her breakout role as Wendy Byrde in the Netflix series “Ozark.” The fourth season of the production arrived at the beginning of this year, where Linney’s performance stood out.

So far, the actress has bagged four Emmys for “Frasier,” “Wild Iris,” “John Adams,” and “The Big C.” The final season of “Ozark” could give him the award.

Laura Linney in “Ozark”. (Photo: Diffusion)

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”

After her participation in the film “Don’t Look Up” and the limited series “Candy”, Melanie Lynskey participates in the contention for the 2022 Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Her starring role as Shauna Sheridan, a traumatized mother, on Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” earned her her first major television award nomination. An antecedent that could glimpse her triumph is her award at the Critics Choice.

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in “Yellowjackets.” (Photo: Showtime)

Sandra Oh-“Killing Eve”

Fearless MI5 agent Eve Polastri, played by Sandra Oh, is up for Best Actress in a Drama Series. The official she appeared a happy and quiet life with her husband, until she meets the murderous Villanelle and her days change completely.

Sandra has been nominated again for her role in the fourth season of the BBC series – the first time it was in 2018 – and this year she could surprise by winning the 2022 Emmy award.

This new installment that premiered last February shows the couple going through difficult times and left an ending that shocked viewers.

Sandra Oh is one of the protagonists of BBC’s “Killing Eve”. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

The actress was the surprise for the Best Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Bradley Jackson on the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.” And, even more, without her co-star Jennifer Aniston, who obtained an outstanding participation in the SAG Award.

This is Reese Witherspoon’s fourth Emmy nomination, and just one win as executive producer of “Big Little Lies”; so she could go far at next Monday’s gala.

Reese Witherspoon is Bradley Jackson on “The Morning Show.” (Photo: Video Capture)

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

A great year for the young actress. Zendaya has been nominated for an Emmy 2022 for her role as Rue de ella on HBO’s “Euphoria” for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Her role has been considered the favorite for months after the premiere of the second season, despite the fact that the SAG awards ignored her.

Zendaya is the protagonist of “Euphoria”, where she plays the teenager Rue Bennett. (Photo: HBO Max)

The winner for Best Actress in a Drama Series will be announced this Monday, September 12, the day on which the main gala of the 2022 Emmy Awards will take place.