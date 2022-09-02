Emmy 2022: schedule, channel, nominees and everything you need to know to see the ceremony

The 2022 Emmys are just around the corner, and there is less and less time to meet the winners of the event, which this year returns to its usual venue in Los Angeles. After a long wait, the celebration will be held in person and without restrictions, as happened in past galas as a result of the pandemic.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will be in charge of choosing the winners of the 74th edition of the event. The host of the ceremony will be the renowned actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

“Being a part of this incredible night honoring the best in the television community is ridiculously exciting, and doing it on NBC, my longtime network family, makes it even more special,” the host said in a statement.

Emmy 2022: schedule to see the event

The ceremony of Emmys 2022 will be held on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater of the Angels. The nearly three-hour event will kick off at 8 pm ET.

United States: 8:00 pm (Eastern Time) 5:00 pm (Pacific Time)

Peru, Colombia and Mexico: 7:00 pm

Chile and Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Spain: 2 am on September 13

Where to see the 2022 Emmy gala?

The ceremony will be broadcast on the chain NBC in United States. While in Latin America, as is already a constant in most countries in the area, it will be TNT who broadcasts the gala.

the nominees

Variety and talk-show programs:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition Program:

Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bravo Top Chef

The Voice

Best Comedy Actress:

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Fifth Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Best Comedy Actor:

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader-“Barry”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis-“Ted Lasso”

comedy series:

Abbott Elementary – (ABC)

“Barry” – (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – (HBO)

“Hacks” – (HBO Max)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – (Amazon)

“Only Murders in the Building” – (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” – (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” – (FX)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Colin Firth – “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel – “Station 11″

Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy”

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Toni Collette – “The Staircase”

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”

Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story: Impeachment”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Limited series or anthology:

“Dopesick” – (Hulu)

“The Dropout” – (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” – (Netflix)

“Pam & Tommy” – (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” – (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney – “Ozarks”

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh-“Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman – “Ozarks”

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott-“Severance”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Drama Series:

“Better Call Saul” – (AMC)

“Euphoria” – (HBO Max)

“Severance” – (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” – (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” – (Netflix)

“Succession” – (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” – (Showtime)

