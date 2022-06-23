Emmy 2022: the series that could win (and where to watch them)

The tickets of the Emmys 2022 They were already presented to start the voting and to be able to choose the nominees in each category.

The lists are very long and feature great series of comedy, drama and miniseries, such as Euphoria, Anatomy of a Scandal and Moon Knight, but very few series are going to be chosen and in the end, only 8 series (if it’s like last year) are going to get a place to compete and take home the prize.

Ted Lasso, for example, it has won several years in a row, in addition, there are a few series that have many convinced that they could win, or at least be mentioned, but the decision depends on the sum of all the votes, and it is likely that great stories will be are left out

We do not know who will be the nominees this year, but there are series like severity Y peacemaker that have great reviews, very good ratings and everything necessary to win several awards.

Emmy 2022: the series that deserve to win

Severance (Apple Tv+)

Category: drama

This series is the nightmare of everyone who has to go to the office. Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette star in this story, in which a group of employees at a mysterious company undergo a procedure that separates their memories of work from their personal lives, meaning that when they’re inside, they have no idea who they are on the outside. This is weird enough, but it gets worse when Mark (Scott) gets a message on the outside that leads him to want to contact the inside version of him and find out what they’re really up to.

Shining Girls (Apple Tv+)

Category: drama