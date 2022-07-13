Emmy 2022. Zendaya makes history with her nominations.

Nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria, Zendaya is the youngest actress to be nominated twice in this category at the Emmy Awards. She thus enters history, and confided her “pride” to Vanity Fair.

The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations just dropped and Zendaya is racking them up! cover media

On Tuesday (July 12, 22), the star was nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO’s teen drama series Euphoria. The actress, who became the youngest winner of the award when she was nominated in the same category in 2020, therefore becomes the youngest actress nominated twice in this category.

“It’s absolutely crazy. The series obviously means a lot to me and to everyone involved in it. People put their heart and soul into it, and I’m so lucky to share that with all of them. I’ve talked to so many people on FaceTime already, and I still have a lot of texts to send. But I’m so proud of our team and the work we do together. I’m very, very proud,” she told Vanity Fair.

For this award, she competes with Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh from Killing Eve, Laura Linney from Ozark, Melanie Lynskey from Yellowjackets and Reese Witherspoon from The Morning Show. But the rain of nominations continues. Zendaya is also the youngest person to receive a producer nomination. She is indeed an executive producer on Euphoria, shortlisted for Best Drama Series.

Additionally, the 25-year-old was named for producing and writing two songs on the show, Elliot’s Song and I’m Tired. “The intention was to work with Labrinth (the composer of Euphoria) in a deeper sense, and he always creates such a warm environment to collaborate. Anytime we did things on set, it was just to enhance the emotional journey of these characters and how to tell the story through another medium – so yeah, I had no idea that I would be part of that today. It’s very cool,” added Zendaya.

