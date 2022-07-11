Emmy announces nominees and “The Squid Game” hopes to make history

Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday and the expectation is that “The Squid Game” will become the first foreign-language drama series to compete for the so-called “Oscars of television.”

Netflix’s South Korean dystopian hit is expected to compete for television’s most coveted awards with the likes of HBO’s “Succession” as the small screen returns to its usual rhythm after months of shutdown due to the pandemic.

The nominations will be announced in a virtual ceremony broadcast live starting at 15:30 GMT. This will open the way to the voting process for the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, to be held on September 12.

– Has the “subtitle barrier” fallen? –

Three years ago the South Korean film “Parasite” won the Oscar for best film, overcoming, in the words of its director Bong Joon-ho, “the subtitle barrier.”

Could the same thing happen this year with the television awards?

“The Squid Game,” the violent satire in which people marginalized by society compete in deadly adaptations of children’s games to win money, became the most-watched Netflix series of all time.

“It’s wonderful,” said Pete Hammond, a columnist for the trade publication Deadline.

“I’d be surprised if she doesn’t make it into the top three with the most nominations.”

Another contender filmed mostly in Korean is “Pachinko,” the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series.

An international Emmy award ceremony has been held since 1973, but until now no production in a language other than English had entered the prestigious ranking of dramatic productions.

– More drama and more comedy –

There are more dramas and comedies competing this year than there were in 2021, when the pandemic delayed production on many award-winning shows.

After skipping a year, the 2020 winner “Succession” saga about a powerful and treacherous family is back; as well as the Netflix series “Ozark” and AMC’s “Breaking Bad” spin-off, “Better Call Saul.”

In the comedy sector, they returned to the Amazon Prime hit “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel,” about a 1950s housewife turned comedian, and HBO’s “Barry.”

The productions must compete with last year’s big winner, “Ted Lasso,” which follows a football coach who moves to London to manage a soccer team, and the critically acclaimed second season of “Hacks,” by Jean Smart.

– Will “Yellowstone” be able to bind the voters? –

Meanwhile, the Wild West novel “Yellowstone” appears with undeniable force, starring Kevin Costner, which at the premiere of its fourth season attracted 11 million viewers.

But so far it has only earned one Emmy nomination, and in a technical category.

Voters may have lost enthusiasm because of the relatively small reach of his network, Paramount, or because of his conservative leanings, though the show has improved its audience in more liberal regions of the United States.

“We’ll see if popularity plays a role in this year’s fight,” Hammond said.

“In that case, ‘Yellowston’ will have its moment. It’s seen everywhere, but whether it’s seen by the Television Academy remains to be seen.”

– Hulu hopeful –

HBO and Netflix tend to dominate the Emmy nominations, but 2022 could be the year for Hulu, Disney’s U.S.-only streaming network specializing in more mature content.

The creator of the successful drama “The Handmaid’s Tale”, which triumphed at the 2017 ceremony, has grown in production.

This year he fights with the miniseries “Dopesick”, in which Michael Keaton plays a doctor in the midst of the opioid epidemic in the United States.

In the same category, he presents “The Dropout, in which Amanda Seyfried plays the disgraced biotech star Elizabeth Holmes; and “Pam and Tommy”, about what actress Pamela Anderson experienced in the 1990s when it was revealed a private video with sexual content.

The comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as an unlikely trio embarking on the world of crime podcasts, also ranks in Hulu’s bid to rack up more nominations.

– The close fight of the miniseries –

The miniseries category has gained more weight within the Emmy awards with more competitive content year after year.

“The White Lotus,” HBO’s satirical look at the world of hypocrisy and wealth of a group of tourists visiting a luxurious Hawaiian hotel, achieved popularity; while Netflix disputes the line with the emotional production “Maid”, which talks about domestic abuse.

But despite the abundance of competitors, the fight in the miniseries industry traditionally opens five spots, unlike drama and comedy with eight.

“They need to change the rules,” says Hammond.

“It’s the strongest sector of the Emmy Awards, and this year is no exception.”

