Emmy Awards 2021, all winners from The Crown to Kate Winslet and Ted Lasso

The 2021 Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles, in an in attendance ceremony. The winners were able to collect their statuette and leave the memory of the virtual award ceremony behind. The most awarded series were Netflix’s The Crown and Apple Tv + comedy series Ted Lasso. Kate Winslet also received the TV Oscar.

On the night of September 20, at 02:00 Italian time, the 73rd edition of the Emmy Awards. Los Angeles was crowned the best of television series. This year the event took place in attendance. The nominees, all rigorously vaccinated and whose negativity at Covid was also attested by the swab, were able to leave behind the coldness of virtual ceremonies. The 2021 Emmy Awards did not reserve any particular surprises. Super awarded the Netflix TV series The Crown, but also Ted Lasso by Apple Tv +. To receive theTv Oscar, also Kate Winslet for his role in the series Murder in Easttown. Here are all the winners.

The winners of the 2021 Emmy Awards

Best Drama Series: The Crown

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Generation 56K, four Serial Awards nominations for The Jackal series

Best Miniseries: The chess queen

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie Made for TV: Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie Made for TV: Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie Made for TV: Evan Peters (Murder in Easttown)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson (Murder in Easttown)

Best TV Movie: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.