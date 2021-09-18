Emmy Awards 2021: everything you need to know

What are the Emmy Awards?

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS), based in Los Angeles, established the Emmy Awards in 1949 which are the most important television awards on an international level. Today they are managed by three bodies: the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS), the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), and the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS). The most coveted Emmy Awards are the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Daytime Emmy Awards. However, the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards and the Regional Emmy Awards are also presented throughout the year. The name Emmy comes from the term “immy”, which is a camera tube used in television production.

When are the 2021 Emmy Awards?

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 19, 2021 from 5:00 pm local time in Los Angeles (2:00 am on September 20 in Italy).

Where will the 2021 Emmy Awards be held?

The 2020 Emmys, dubbed “Pand-Emmys,” were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the winners accepting their statuettes remotely via video link. This year, despite plans to host a live ceremony in the Microsoft Theater, the rise in Covid cases in California prompted the Academy to move the show to LA Live’s Evening Deck, which is located directly behind the theater. . “This allows you to use an indoor / outdoor setting and more spaced seating for the audience,” the Academy said in a statement.

They also added that, “Following discussions with Los Angeles County health and safety experts, the Television Academy concluded that we need to further limit the number of nominees attending the ceremony. Even though the invitations have just been sent out, teams of three or more nominees will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination. Unfortunately, this means that not all nominees will be able to enter this year’s awards. ” As a result, both the ceremony and the red carpet may seem more subdued than in previous pre-pandemic years.

Who will present the 2021 Emmy Awards?

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer will be the host, while the hosts of the night are set to include Jennifer Coolidge, Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington, as well as Daniel Levy of Schitt’s Creek, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara who all won some awards last year.

When were the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards announced?

The nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones via a virtual weblink on July 13, 2021.