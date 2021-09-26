Emmy Awards 2021: from “The Crown” to Kate Winslet, here are all the winners

The Emmy Awards are back in attendance. Last night, with limited audiences, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles hosted the closing ceremony of the television Oscars. Two titles dominated the scene: “The Crown”, Peter Morgan’s series on the British royal family produced by Netflix, winner of eight statuettes including one for best drama series and for best actress to Olivia Colman; “Ted Lasso”, the comic series conceived by Jason Sudeikis for Apple tv + which, thanks to the farewell of “Schitt’s Creek”, dominates the comic scene, winning four statuettes. Series that has been a great success mainly thanks to the cast: Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and the protagonist Jason Sudeikis, who have all won the Emmy.

A close fight also for the best miniseries between “The Queen of Chess” and “Murder in Easttown” with the Netflix series that surprisingly wins 11 awards, but not the one for best actress: Anya Taylor-Joy has in fact had to surrender to the performance of Kate Winslet, the absolute protagonist of the series created by Brad Ingelsby. The HBO miniseries also pays homage to the talent of Evan Peters, who was awarded Best Supporting Actor.

Nothing to do instead for Hugh Grant, forced to give the Emmy he deserved for “The Undoing”, Hbo series, to Ewan McGregor protagonist in the miniseries “Halston”. Award that has not convinced neither the critics nor the public, who welcomed his victory with a certain skepticism.

There is also glory for “I May Destroy You” after the snubbing suffered at the last Golden Globes, which won the best screenplay. Returning home empty-handed is Disney +’s “The Mandalorian”: the series had reached the highest number of nominations along with “The Crown” and many hoped to see Michael K. Williams, the actor who died last six, awarded. September.