Emmy Awards 2021, here’s where and at what time to see them in Italy on TV

The time has finally come for the delivery ceremony of the Emmy Awards 2021, a historic edition as historical are showing all the kermesse of these months which, after the stops caused by the pandemic, are returning to be lived in the true sense of the term, ie live.

For this reason, this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony is even more unmissable. You can follow it live on Sky Atlantic and simulcast on Sky Serie from 00.30 on the night between Sunday 19 and Monday 20 September. At 00.30 the pre-show will begin which will lead to the red carpet, from 1.00, and then to the awards ceremony, broadcast from 2 am between Sunday and Monday. Otherwise it will be possible to review the event on Monday 20 September from 7.40 pm on Sky Serie and from 10.15 pm on Sky Atlantic a re-edit with the highlights of the evening.

The series available on Sky candidates for the main prizes

deepening



Emmy Awards 2021, all nominations Following him live with us will be a marathon of pure emotions, also because in the main categories there are many titles available on Sky in streaming on NOW, in particular Murder in Easttown, The Flight Attendant – The Flight Attendant, Lovecraft Country – La land of demons, The Undoing, Perry Mason and In Treatment. In detail: Murder in Easttown, the much appreciated small town mystery starring Kate Winslet, is nominated as the best miniseries of the year and sees the cast on top of their respective categories. Loading... Advertisements Kate Winslet is nominated for Best Lead in a Miniseries and many of the non-protagonists have also been nominated, from Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters to Jean Smart. There is also contending for the title of best drama series of the year Lovecraft Country – The land of demons, the epic journey through film genres and the horrors of racist America of the 1950s created by Misha Green and produced by, among others, Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams.

This series features its entire main cast, with Jonathan Mayors and Jurnee Smollett among the protagonists and the late Michael K. Williams and Aunjanue Ellis among the non-protagonists. Among the series that are the absolute protagonists of this edition, it stands out The Flight Attendant – The Flight Attendant, the black comedy thriller that brought back the beloved Penny di The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco (here also as a producer), who was nominated for Best Actress. Not to mention The Undoing – The Untold Truths, the acclaimed thriller starring Nicole Kidman which nominated Hugh Grant as Best Actor. It’s still Perry Mason And In Treatment, with the protagonists and non-protagonists of each title nominated in their respective categories, from Matthew Rhys to Uzo Aduba to John Lithgow.