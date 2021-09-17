Emmy Awards 2021, Jennifer Aniston will not be there: “Too much fear of Covid”

Emmy Eve (Emmy Awards nominations, The Crown and The Mandalorian in the lead. Nominees Grant and Winslet ) Primetime in Los Angeles, but the edition of the prestigious awards representing the equivalent of the Oscars for television due to Covid is already collecting desertions. Jennifer Aniston , despite being a candidate for the Hbo special “ Friends: The Reunion “, he said he will not attend the ceremony on Sunday night.” Producer and director Ben Winston will go in case we get honored. There’s still a lot of virus out there and I take a lot of precautions, “the actress told Jimmy Kimmel Live! steps. “Last year Aniston had attended the almost entirely virtual Emmy edition, appearing in one of the first sketches of the evening hosted by Kimmel himself.

This time the intention is for a hybrid event more similar to pre-pandemic ceremonies, but with limited red carpet and audience reduced to 500 people (not the thousands of past editions), tampons, vaccines and masks, just like at the last Academy Awards. He will host comedian Cedric The Entertainer with confirmed hosts include country legend Dolly Parton, actresses Awkwafina, Ellen Pompeo (of “Grey’s Anatomy”) and Mindy Kaling, director Ava DuVernay, LL Cool J, Michael Douglas and part of the cast of “Schitt’s Creek”, with Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Dan and Eugene Levy representing the final season of the Canadian show bought by Netflix last year, for the first time in history of the Emmys, low number of awards in all categories for the best comic series. Last year, the Emmys had been monopoly.

On Sunday there may be surprises as the Levy show has come to an end, “Watchmen” was a limited series while “Succession”, “Mrs Maisel”, “Killing Eve” and other perennial favorites are not competing due to production delays caused. from the pandemic. This would leave room, for example, for “Ted Lasso”, Apple tv’s “feel good” comedy starring Jason Sudeikis, to make a clean sweep in all smile-based categories, while “The Crown” should be confirmed as the best drama.

Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney + ‘s “The Mandalorian” lead the nominations announced in July: 24 nominations each in the main categories, while “WandaVision” from Disney’s Marvel franchise follows closely with 23, and “The Handmaid’s Tale” of Hulu with 21. The race for the best actress in a film or limited series is heart-pounding: Kate Winslet, competing for Hbo’s “Mare of Easttown”, is the Eve favorite, but they could steal her Emmy Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You”, or Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”), Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”) or Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen of Chess”).