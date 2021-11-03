Emmy Awards 2021, the night of the Oscars of live TV on Sky – Shows

It will be broadcast by Sky and will be streamed on Now, exclusively for Italy, the live broadcast of the Emmy Awards, the prizes at the best of american tv. There ceremony delivery of the statuettes, considered the TV Oscars, will be visible on Sky Atlantic and simulcast on Sky Series starting from 00.30 of the night between Sunday 19th and Monday 20th September. On Monday evening, however, from 7.40 pm on Sky Serie and from 10.15 pm on Sky Atlantic, a re-edit with all the highlight of the evening.

Among the titles in contention, candidates for the main prizes, many of the series – with respective protagonists and non-protagonists – available on demand on Sky and streaming on Now. Murder in Easttown, a much loved small town mystery con Kate Winslet, in addition to being nominated as the best miniseries of the year, it sees the cast on the shields in their respective categories: from Winslet nominated for best protagonist in a miniseries to non-protagonists, from Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters to Jean Smart. To contend for the title of best drama series of the year Lovecraft Country – The land of demons, the epic journey through film genres and the horrors of racist America of the 1950s created by Misha Green and produced by, among others, Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams. The series sees

nominated all of its extraordinary main cast, Jonathan Mayors and Jurnee Smollett among the protagonists and the late Michael K. Williams and Aunjanue Ellis among the non-protagonists.









Among the series also protagonists The Flight Attendant – The Flight Attendant – the black comedy thriller that brought the beloved Penny from The Big Bang Theory back to TV, Kaley Cuoco, also producer, nominated for best actress – e The Undoing – The Untold Truths, the thriller with Nicole Kidman who sees candidate Hugh Grant as best leading actor. It’s still Perry Mason And In Treatment, with the protagonists – and non-protagonists – of each title nominated in their respective categories, from Matthew Rhys to Uzo Aduba to John Lithgow.

Presented by the actor and comedian Cedric The Entertainer from Los Angeles, the night of the 2021 Emmy Awards will be commented by the Sky studios starting at 00.30 by the journalistto Federico Chiarini, the face of Sky Atlantic who will lead the debate in the studio, and his guests: the journalists Guia Soncini and Mattia Carzaniga, the content creator Giulia Valentina and, connected from Los Angeles, Alessandra Venezia, member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who will interview the protagonists of this edition of the awards. At 00.30 the pre-show will start which will lead to the red carpet, from 1.00, and then to the awards ceremony, broadcast from 2 am between Sunday and Monday







