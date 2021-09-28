Emmy Awards 2021, who won and what happened. VIDEO

The 73rd edition of the Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles, the most important awards that showbiz USA assigns to miniseries and TV series. The show, broadcast in Italy by Sky and NOW, has seen triumph once again The Crown, Peter Morgan’s saga about the British royal family that has won seven awards, starting with the one for the best drama series. It also shines Murder in Easttown, available on Sky, with Kate Winslet honored as Best Actress for a Miniseries, along with supporting characters Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson. The best miniseries is The chess queen, the best comic series is Ted Lasso while the role of the great disappointed belongs to The Handmaid’s Tale, which remains dry-mouthed despite twenty-one nominations. Among the disappointed also Bridgerton, among the most followed and appreciated TV series on Netflix in 2020-21 (even if the streaming giant certainly cannot complain, being the announced winner of the edition).

One of the hallmarks of the ceremony, conducted by comedian Cedric The Entertainer in front of a small audience of up to a thousand people after the “virtual” edition of 2020, was the introduction, alongside the words “actor” and “actress” of the more inclusive “performer”, the term “unisex” that may appear on the statuette and on the certificate of victory for those who wish to request it. On social media, however, the hashtag #EmmySoWhite takes hold to protest against an edition that has awarded very few awards to black actors, directors or screenwriters: the only exception is Michaela Coel, author of I May Destroy You. For the first time, however, two women won as many awards for directing: Lucia Aniello as best director of a comedy series (Hacks) and Jessica Hobbs (The Crown) for the drama series – she is the director of “War”, the final episode of the fourth season focused on the marriage crisis between Charles and Diana. The best of the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony can be found on the Sky Atlantic and Sky Serie channels