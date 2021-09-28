Emmy Awards 2021, who won and what happened. VIDEO

The series on the British royal family dominates with seven awards, but the miniseries Sky also shines, which wins three awards starting with the one for best actress. Here is the complete list
The 73rd edition of the Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles, the most important awards that showbiz USA assigns to miniseries and TV series. The show, broadcast in Italy by Sky and NOW, has seen triumph once again The Crown, Peter Morgan’s saga about the British royal family that has won seven awards, starting with the one for the best drama series. It also shines Murder in Easttown, available on Sky, with Kate Winslet honored as Best Actress for a Miniseries, along with supporting characters Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson. The best miniseries is The chess queen, the best comic series is Ted Lasso while the role of the great disappointed belongs to The Handmaid’s Tale, which remains dry-mouthed despite twenty-one nominations. Among the disappointed also Bridgerton, among the most followed and appreciated TV series on Netflix in 2020-21 (even if the streaming giant certainly cannot complain, being the announced winner of the edition).
One of the hallmarks of the ceremony, conducted by comedian Cedric The Entertainer in front of a small audience of up to a thousand people after the “virtual” edition of 2020, was the introduction, alongside the words “actor” and “actress” of the more inclusive “performer”, the term “unisex” that may appear on the statuette and on the certificate of victory for those who wish to request it. On social media, however, the hashtag #EmmySoWhite takes hold to protest against an edition that has awarded very few awards to black actors, directors or screenwriters: the only exception is Michaela Coel, author of I May Destroy You. For the first time, however, two women won as many awards for directing: Lucia Aniello as best director of a comedy series (Hacks) and Jessica Hobbs (The Crown) for the drama series – she is the director of “War”, the final episode of the fourth season focused on the marriage crisis between Charles and Diana. The best of the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony can be found on the Sky Atlantic and Sky Serie channels
Here are all the winners:
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Best Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)
Best Miniseries
The chess queen
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries
Evan Peters (Murder in Easttown)
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries
Julianne Nicholson (Murder in Easttown)
Best Director in a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
Best Director in a Drama Series
Jessica Hobbs (The Crown)
Best Director in a Miniseries
Scott Frank (The Chess Queen)
Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series
Hacks
Best Screenplay in a Drama Series
Peter Morgan (The Crown)
Best Screenplay in a Miniseries
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)