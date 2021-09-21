Emmy Awards 2021 winners triumph The Crown Ted Lasso Kate Winslet

Emmy Awards 2021 winners: triumph The Crown with 7 Emmys And Ted Lasso with 4 Emmys, Kate Winslet And Gillian Anderson best actresses, Jason Sudeikis And Ewan McGregor best actors
In the year that marked the biggest and most painful detachment ever recorded between audiences and shows on film and television awards, it is time to celebrate the world of the small screen with the 73rd edition of the Emmy Awards held overnight in Los Angeles.
To triumph is finally Netflix, that with 44 awards equals the historic record set by CBS in 1974, 7 of which thanks to the great success of The Crown, best drama series, which sees rewarded for their performances Olivia Colman And Josh O’Connor, respectively the Queen Elizabeth and the Prince Charles on the show, and again Gillian Anderson And Tobias Menzies, respectively Margaret Thatcher and the Prince Philip.
On the comedy front, the affirmation of Ted Lasso, little jewel of Apple TV + that wins 4 Emmys: best comedy series and best performers a Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein And Hannah Waddingham.
After triumphing at the Maddy Awards, The chess queen imposes itself as the best miniseries, even if Anya Taylor-Joy is beaten as best actress in a miniseries by Kate Winslet with Murder in Easttown, which also sees the winners as non-protagonists Evan Peters And Julianne Nicholson.
Also awarded Ewan McGregor Best Actor in a Miniseries for Halston.
Huge disappointment with the show Hulu The Handmaid’s Tale with Elisabeth Moss, which remains at zero titles despite 21 nominations. All the winners follow 73rd Emmy Awards.
EMMY AWARDS 2021: ALL THE WINNERS
- Best Drama Series: The Crown
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
- Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Best Miniseries: The chess queen
- Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie: Ewan McGregor (Halston)
- Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie: Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries: Evan Peters (Murder in Easttown)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries: Julianne Nicholson (Murder in Easttown)
- Best Director in a Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs (The Crown)
- Best Director in a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
- Best Director in a Miniseries: Scott Frank (The chess queen)
- Best Screenplay in a Drama Series: Peter Morgan (The Crown)
- Best Screenplay in a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)
- Best Screenplay in a Miniseries: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)