Emmy Awards 2022: a historic ceremony for Zendaya and Squid Game

Job by Alexis Lebrun September 13, 2022

Returning to a normal format after two editions marked by the health crisis, the Oscars of television allowed HBO to triumph with The White Lotus, Succession and Euphoria, while Netflix can boast of having achieved a great premiere with Squid Game.

At the Emmy Awards, the premium for already-awarded series and performers is huge. It’s far from being a discovery, but this 2022 edition is not likely to change the reputation of the ceremony. Thus Ted Lasso (AppleTV+) and Succession (OCS) won again, in the comedy and drama categories respectively. Similarly, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and John Smart (hacks) achieved doubles in the comedy category of the acting awards, having already triumphed last year. On the drama side, Julia Garner won her third Best Supporting Actress Emmy for ozark (Netflix), but the event came from Zendaya’s second victory for Euphoria (OCS). The Hollywood darling achieves a historic performance by becoming the youngest actress and the only black woman to win the Best Actress award twice.

The Squid Game Event

It must be said, everyone expected Netflix’s South Korean series to leave with awards. It remained to know which ones. Whether Squid Game had to bow in the best drama category against Successionit was ultimately Lee Jung-jae who created the sensation by becoming the first non-English speaking actor to win the best actor category for a drama series. The phenomenon series also won the Emmy for best direction in the drama category, an award that went to Ted Lasso on the side of comedies. And since we’re talking about comedies, the little news Abbott Elementary (Disney +) left with two awards: and Best Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Best Screenplay. Succession won this category for the third time on the drama side and pocketed a final statuette thanks to Matthew Macfadyen, voted best supporting actor.

Deserved triumph for The White Lotus

Finally, the most exciting category remains, as very often, that of mini-series, where again this year excellent contenders jostled. But none could decently compete with the stunning The White Lotus (OCS), phenomenon of summer 2021 whose second season begins next month. Mike White’s creation made a veritable raid by winning the categories best mini-series, best director, best screenplay, and allowing the unforgettable Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge (hilarious during his speech) to win in the category of supporting roles, where a large number of performers of The White Lotus were also named. Luckily for the competition they weren’t in the leading role category, which allowed Michael Keaton (dopesick) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) to save the evening from Disney+ with victories not stolen at all .