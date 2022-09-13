Emmy Awards 2022: a historic ceremony for Zendaya and Squid Game
Returning to a normal format after two editions marked by the health crisis, the Oscars of television allowed HBO to triumph with The White Lotus, Succession and Euphoria, while Netflix can boast of having achieved a great premiere with Squid Game.
We take the same…
At the Emmy Awards, the premium for already-awarded series and performers is huge. It’s far from being a discovery, but this 2022 edition is not likely to change the reputation of the ceremony. Thus Ted Lasso (AppleTV+) and Succession (OCS) won again, in the comedy and drama categories respectively.
Similarly, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and John Smart (hacks) achieved doubles in the comedy category of the acting awards, having already triumphed last year.
On the drama side, Julia Garner won her third Best Supporting Actress Emmy for ozark (Netflix), but the event came from Zendaya’s second victory for Euphoria (OCS). The Hollywood darling achieves a historic performance by becoming the youngest actress and the only black woman to win the Best Actress award twice.
The Squid Game Event
It must be said, everyone expected Netflix’s South Korean series to leave with awards. It remained to know which ones. Whether Squid Game had to bow in the best drama category against Successionit was ultimately Lee Jung-jae who created the sensation by becoming the first non-English speaking actor to win the best actor category for a drama series.
The phenomenon series also won the Emmy for best direction in the drama category, an award that went to Ted Lasso on the side of comedies. And since we’re talking about comedies, the little news Abbott Elementary (Disney +) left with two awards: and Best Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Best Screenplay. Succession won this category for the third time on the drama side and pocketed a final statuette thanks to Matthew Macfadyen, voted best supporting actor.
Deserved triumph for The White Lotus
Finally, the most exciting category remains, as very often, that of mini-series, where again this year excellent contenders jostled. But none could decently compete with the stunning The White Lotus (OCS), phenomenon of summer 2021 whose second season begins next month.
Mike White’s creation made a veritable raid by winning the categories best mini-series, best director, best screenplay, and allowing the unforgettable Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge (hilarious during his speech) to win in the category of supporting roles, where a large number of performers of The White Lotus were also named.
Luckily for the competition they weren’t in the leading role category, which allowed Michael Keaton (dopesick) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) to save the evening from Disney+ with victories not stolen at all.
Discover the list of winners:
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul (Netflix)
- Euphoria (OCS)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (OCS)
- Yellowjackets (CANAL+)
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
- Barry (OCS)
- Larry and his navel (OCS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (CANAL+)
Best Miniseries or Anthology
- Dopesick (Disney+)
- The Dropout (Disney+)
- Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Pam & Tommy (Disney +)
- The White Lotus (OCS)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodi ComerKilling Eve
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Jeremy Strong (Estate)
Best Actress in a Comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Actor in a Comedy
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bill HaderBarry
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology
- Toni Collette (The Staircase)
- Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
- Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
- Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)
- Margaret QualleyMaid
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Best Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology
- Colin Firth (The Staircase)
- Andrew Garfield (By God’s Command)
- Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
- Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
- Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
- Sebastian StanPam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Nicholas Braun (Estate)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- O Yeong-su (Squid Game)
- Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
- John Turturro (Severance)
- Christopher Walken (Severance)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
- Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Estate)
- Sarah Snook (Estate)
- Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
- Anthony CarriganBarry
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Tony Shalhoub (Mrs. Maisel)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry WinklerBarry
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology
- Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
- Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
- Will Poulter (Dopesick)
- Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
- Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
- Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Anthology
- Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
- Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
- Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
- Mare Winningham (Dopesick)