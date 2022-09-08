Emmy Awards 2022: Arrive live red carpet exclusively on E! Entertainment

On Monday, September 12, the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards and as always AND! Entertainment will carry out a two-hour live broadcast so that all of Latin America can enjoy in the front row the grand arrival of their favorite celebrities starting at 5:00 p.m. Andes/Mexico, 7:00 p.m. Argentina/Brazil/Chile.

The great stars who are the protagonists of the selection of series and television content broadcast between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 will make their triumphal entrance, surprising their fans with their fashion choices.

Zendaya (euphoria), jodie eat (KillingEve), laura linney (Ozarks), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), sandra oh (KillingEve), Reese witherspoon (The Morning Show), Jason Bateman (ozarks), Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (The squid game), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), adam scott (Separation), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Patricia Arquette (Separation), Julia Garner (ozarks), Jung Ho Yeon (The squid game), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Sarah Snook (Succession), sydney sweeney (Euphoria), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair), amanda seyfried (The Dropout), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (By command of heaven) Michael Keaton (Dopesick) are just some of the great talents that will make their display of glamor and prestige.

More coverage details red Carpet Special, and to share opinions on social networks, they can use the hashtag #RedCarpetE!

LC