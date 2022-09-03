Emmy Awards 2022: everything you need to know, from how to watch the ceremony to who is nominated

The 2022 Emmy Awards are fast approaching, and at this year’s event, nominees will gather in Los Angeles to accept their awards and celebrate the best of television.

actor and comedian from Saturday night Live, Kenan Thompson, will assume the duties of host. “Being a part of this incredible evening honoring the best in the television community is ridiculously exciting,” he said. “And doing it on NBC, the network that has been my family for a long time, makes it even more special.”

Succession leads this year’s nominations with 25, followed by The White Lotus Y ted lassowith 20 nominations each.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys…

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The three-hour ceremony will once again take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, beginning at 8 pm ET (1 am GMT).

Where will they be broadcast?

US viewers can watch them live on NBC or watch the broadcast on Peacock.

Who are the nominees?

Fifth Brunson’s Abbott Elementary (AP)

This year’s race is wide open, considering that the usual nominees, such as The Crown Y The Handmaid’s Tale, they are not eligible. This is due to a new eligibility period, meaning shows had to air their most recent seasons between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

Beside Succession, in this year’s drama categories are Better Call Saul Y Squid Game. Abbott Elementary Y Hacks compete against ted lasso in the comedy categories.

The new actress of Abbott ElementaryQuinta Brunson, made history as the first black woman to earn three comedy nominations in the same year for writing, acting and outstanding comedy.

It is also the first Emmy nomination for the star of yellowjackets Melanie Lynsky, Adam Scott from severity and Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult of The Great. Lily James and Sebastian Stan, both recognized for their roles in Pam & Tommyare also nominated for an Emmy for the first time.

Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous Emmy nomination, the actor’s first, for his voiceover performance in What If…? from Disney.

Read the full list of this year’s nominees here.

The most surprising snubs

After the nominees were announced, fans of The Morning Show were shocked and upset by Jennifer Aniston’s absence, even though all three of her co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Marcia Gay Harden, all garnered nominations.

Plus, Jessica Chastain, who stars in HBO’s gripping drama Scenes From a Marriage, was also left out of this year’s Emmy Awards.

The famous HBO short series Station Eleven He got a single nomination as an actor for the British Himesh Patel.

Who is the host?

(AP)

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will be the master of ceremonies this year.

“Kenan is well regarded as one of the funniest, most engaging and most successful artists of the last two decades, and his experience in Saturday night Live speaks for itself,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events for NBC Universal Television and Streaming.

“We know he will bring the excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”