Emmy Awards 2022: HBO leads nominations thanks to ‘Succession’ and ‘Euphoria’ where Zendaya has made history again. | #The most viewed on networks | News | DVT

The 2022 Emmy Awards have already officially announced the nominees for the 74th edition, this annual ceremony is with the aim of rewarding the best series and performances of the American year, as those in charge of giving these awards deem appropriate. And in this 2022, several productions have devastated and actresses like Zendaya They have made history.

The ceremony of these very popular awards worldwide will finally be face-to-face, since they had a two-year break thanks to COVID, the entire 73rd edition of last year was totally virtual, losing part of the glamor of previous years, which is something that stands out in these awards. Even so, the producers did everything possible to offer an entertaining show because we will remember that on that night the series ‘Queen’s Gambit Y ‘The Crown’ taking home 11 wins and giving Netflix its first win as well; Never before has a streaming platform won in so many categories at the same time.

In this 2022 an HBO drama series led the list of nominations, it is about ‘Succession’which received a total of 25 nominations that were will hold the next edition to be held on September 12. follow him ‘ted lasso’ Y ‘The White Lotus’with 20; ‘Hacks’, with 17; ‘Only murders in the building’, with 17; Y ‘Euphoria’with 16. In this edition, HBO beats Netflix in terms of nominations: 140 versus 105.

For its part, The Squid Game It has also obtained nominations, both in the productive and interpretive part, becoming the first non-English speaking series in history to be nominated for a statuette at the Emmy Awards.

Selena Gomez has received several awards for ‘Only murders in the building’while Zendaya the interpreter of ‘euphoria’ It is the one that has obtained five nominations, among them, Best Leading Actress in a Drama. She was very happy with the 16 nominations with which the HBO production will be presented at the 2022 awards, as she did so through her Instagram account.





Full list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards:

Drama Series:

Better Call Sau he

euphoria

Ozarks

Separation

the squid game

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets

Comedy series﻿﻿:

Abbott College

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only murders in the building

ted lasso

What we do in the shadows

Miniseries or anthology series:

dopesick

The Dropout

Who is Anna?

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Drama Lead Actor:

Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Separation)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Drama Leading Actress:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Drama Supporting Actor:

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (The Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

J ohn Turturro (Separation)

Christopher Walkine (Separation )

Oh Yeong-su (The Squid Game)

Drama Supporting Actress:

Patricia Arquette (Separation)

Julia GarnerOzarks

Jung Ho-yeon (The Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Comedy Leading Actress:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbott College)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Comedy Supporting Actor:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott College)

Henry WinklerBarry

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Comedy Supporting Actress:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott College)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott College)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham as Ted Lasso

Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Heaven Commanded)

Oscar Isaac (Secrets of a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Season Eleven)

Sebastian StanPam & Tommy

Leading Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Who is Anna?)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret QualleyMaid

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth RogenPam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael StuhbargDopesick

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie: