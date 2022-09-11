Emmy Awards 2022, live: schedule and where to see this year’s awards and nominated series

Cwe are getting closer to the gala and annual delivery of the Emmy Awards, in its delivery of 2022. In a few days, the 74th edition of the Awards will be held, where a tribute and recognition to the work done on television and now, on multiple streaming platforms.

When and where is the 2022 Emmy Awards?



This year’s edition will take place This Monday, September 12, said ceremony will be in Los Angeles, California, at the Microsoft Theater.

Who are the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees?



Here we bring you the full list of award nominees and their corresponding categories:

Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Euphoria, The Squid Game, Succession, Yellowjackets, Separacin and Ozark.

Pam and Tommy, The White Lotus, Who is Anna?, Dopesick: An Addiction Story, The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do in the Shadows, Ted Lasso, Barry Larry David, Abbott College, Only Murderers in the Building.

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Zendaya (Euphoria), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Laura Linney (Ozark).

Adam Scott (Severance), Brian Cox (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game), Jason Bateman (Ozark), and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Chistina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Patricia Arquette (Severance), Jung Ho-yeon (The Squid Game), Julia Garner (Ozark), Sarah Snook (Succession), Rhea, Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Nicholas Braun (Succession), John Turturro (Severance), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Christopher Walken (Severance), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo (The Squid Game) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession).

Issae Rae (Insecure), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Jean Smart (Hacks), Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), and Elle Fanning (The Great).

Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bil Hader (Barry), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Juno Temple, Sarah Niles and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Alex Borstein (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live).

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), and Tony Shalhoub (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Amanda Safried (The Dropout), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment), Julia Garner (Ozark), Toni Collete (The Staircase), Lili James (Pam & Tommy), Margaret Qually (Maid).

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy).

Best Guest Actor in Drama

James Cromwell, Adrien Brody, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skargard (Succession) Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) and Colman Domingo (Euphoria).

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie Made for TV

Will Poulter, Peter Sasgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick), Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), and Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy).

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), and Mare Winningham and Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick).

Best Talk Show or Variety Program

Late Night with Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Nailed It, Top Chef, The Voice, Ru’Paul’s Drag Race, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls, The Amazing Race

Mexico schedule to see the 2022 Emmy awards gala ceremony



The awards ceremony begin sharp at 19 o’clock, Mexico City time.

Who will be the presenter of the Emmys 2022?



Kenan Thompson, American comedian and actor, be in charge of presenting the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards.

How and where to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards live on TV? HAR BRAND COVERAGES



The broadcast of the gala will be on two private channels, ‘E! Entertainment’ to cover the red carpet and TNT. BRAND will have special coverage of the event.

Photo: @TheEmmys