Emmy Awards 2022: Selena Gómez and Lee Jung-jae will be part of the presenters at the delivery

Selena Gomez, Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Jung-jae will be part of the first group of presenters at the delivery of the Emmy Awardsas reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Other stars presenting the awards include: Diego Luna, Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, Ariana DeBose, Angela Bassett, Will Arnett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Taye Diggs, Molly Shannon, Natalie Zea, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni.

Those in charge of presenting the Emmys at night will be: Jimmy Kimmel Y seth meyers.

Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae are nominated for an Emmy in the categories of “Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Actor”, respectively, thanks to their participation in the acclaimed series: “Squid Game”.

Selena Gómez did not have the same luck, because she did not get any nomination for her role in the series “Only Murders in the Building”, where she is also an executive producer; however, this same series does compete in the “Best Comedy Series” category.

The series that leads the nominations for the Emmy Awards is “Succession” with 25 nominations, followed by the series “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 nominations each.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will take place on Monday, September 12.

