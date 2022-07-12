Emmy Awards 2022: Series Succession and Ted Lasso stand out for their nominations
July 12, 2022, 12:27 PM
This Tuesday the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced. The best series of this last year were evaluated and among them Succession and Ted Lasso stand out.
Succession will fight in the category of best dramatic series, in addition to that Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong will compete for the title of best actor in a drama.
While Ted Lasso is nominated for best comedy. Jason Sudeikis, who has the main role in this production, will fight again for the award for best actor in a comedy. Several of the actors accompanying him also received nominations.
Here you can see the list of nominees:
Best Leading Actress DRAMA
Jodie Comer for Killing Eve
Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh for Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show
Best Leading Actor DRAMA
Brian Cox for Succession
Lee Jung-jae for The Squid Game
Bob Odenkir for Better Call Saul
Adam Scott for Separation
Jeremy Strong for Succession
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only murders in the building
What we do in the shadows
BEST LEADING ACTRESS COMEDY
Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fifth Brunson by Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning for The Great
Best Leading Actor COMEDY
Donald Glover for Atlanta
Nicholas Hoult for The Great
Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS COMEDY
Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles by Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple by Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham by Ted Lasso
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR COMEDY
Anthony Carrigan for Barry
Brett Goldstein by Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh by Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed by Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live
Best Guest Actress COMEDY
Harriet Sansom Harris for Hacks
Jane Lynch for Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf for Hacks
Harriet Walter by Ted Lasso
Best Guest Actor COMEDY
Jerrod Carmichael for Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader for Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance by Ted Lasso
Nathan Lance for Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald for Hacks
Sam Richardson for Ted Lasso
Best Leading Actress MINISERIES
Toni Collette for The Staircase
Julia GarnerWho is Anna?
Lily James by Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson for Impeachment
Margaret Qualley for The Handmaiden
Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout