Emmy Awards 2022: Series Succession and Ted Lasso stand out for their nominations

July 12, 2022, 12:27 PM

This Tuesday the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced. The best series of this last year were evaluated and among them Succession and Ted Lasso stand out.

Succession will fight in the category of best dramatic series, in addition to that Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong will compete for the title of best actor in a drama.

While Ted Lasso is nominated for best comedy. Jason Sudeikis, who has the main role in this production, will fight again for the award for best actor in a comedy. Several of the actors accompanying him also received nominations.

Here you can see the list of nominees:

Best Leading Actress DRAMA

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh for Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show

Best Leading Actor DRAMA

Brian Cox for Succession

Lee Jung-jae for The Squid Game

Bob Odenkir for Better Call Saul

Adam Scott for Separation

Jeremy Strong for Succession

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only murders in the building

What we do in the shadows

BEST LEADING ACTRESS COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fifth Brunson by Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning for The Great

Best Leading Actor COMEDY

Donald Glover for Atlanta

Nicholas Hoult for The Great

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS COMEDY

Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles by Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple by Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham by Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan for Barry

Brett Goldstein by Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh by Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed by Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live

Best Guest Actress COMEDY

Harriet Sansom Harris for Hacks

Jane Lynch for Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf for Hacks

Harriet Walter by Ted Lasso

Best Guest Actor COMEDY

Jerrod Carmichael for Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader for Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance by Ted Lasso

Nathan Lance for Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald for Hacks

Sam Richardson for Ted Lasso

Best Leading Actress MINISERIES

Toni Collette for The Staircase

Julia GarnerWho is Anna?

Lily James by Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson for Impeachment

Margaret Qualley for The Handmaiden

Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

