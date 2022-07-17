Emmy Awards 2022: the good year finally for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the Grammys?

This year we will attend the 74e edition of the Emmy Awards. They will take place on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This is a prestigious distinction that rewards the best of American television programming during prime time. The choice is made according to the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Often nominated, the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the Grammys never had a chance to win it. This year might just be the one.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show and the Grammys: Two Great Programs From a Historical Perspective

The Grammys became a live broadcast in March 1971, but grew in prominence when it was cut from two to three hours in February 1983. The timing of the extension was well timed. The following year, Michael Jackson set a new record for the most Grammys won in a single night. The 1984 show, which was actually a pop music crowning glory, really needed to be three hours long.

The Super Bowl goes back even further in time. It’s aired every year since 1967, although the halftime show didn’t become the high-profile mega-event we know today until the early ’90s. In 1986, the show was hosted by the choral vocal group Up With People.

This evolved in 1991, when the much-hyped New Kids on the Block presented the show, followed by Gloria Estefan in 1992 and Jackson in 1993, which was a real game-changer.

Why the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the Grammys have better luck this year?

The Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl Halftime Show have a few things in common. Sure, they’ve both been on TV for decades, but neither of them won the Emmy Award. As you know, this is the most prestigious in the variety program category. An award currently titled “Outstanding Variety Special (Live)”.

Both shows are nominated in this category again this year. If these two programs have never won an Emmy, things could turn out differently this year. Indeed, each of them received five nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Several artists have performed in more than one of these competing shows. Snoop Dogg was one of the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliners and again played Vernon in the Diff’rent Strokes live revival. Anderson Paak was one of the stars of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He also opened this year’s Grammys, with Bruno Mars, on behalf of the Silk Sonic.

Additionally, Leslie Odom Jr hosted and starred in ”The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” She can still be found at the Grammys, in a perfect tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim. Also, John Legend and Ben Platt have also participated in the Tonys and Grammys.

Some key behind-the-scenes talent has worked on several of the nominated programs. Jesse Collins was executive producer of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and producer of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Hamish Hamilton directed both of these shows. Glenn Weiss directed the Oscars and Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was a widely acclaimed celebration of hip-hop music and culture. The latest edition was officially called ”The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent”. It’s probably the favorite to win this award, but award shows tend to surprise us.

All of this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Variety Special

The nominations were announced Tuesday, February 12 in the morning. It was during a livestream hosted by JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero. If we found previous winners on the list, the nominations also made way for a lot of new blood. Here’s a look at this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Variety Special.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

For the second time, this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah. In history, the Grammys have been nominated for a Best Program Emmy eight times since 1977. A category that once was called “outstanding achievement in special event coverage.” However, they never managed to clinch the accolade.

The Grammy Awards were nominated in four other categories. These include in particular:

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special;

outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special;

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special;

technical direction, camera work, outstanding video control for a special broadcast.

This year’s ceremony, produced by Fulwell 73 and broadcast on the CBS network, was attended by many stars. Here is the full list: Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, J Balvin, BTS, Aymée Nuviola, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Nas, Chris Stapleton, Maverick City Music, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Billy Strings, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler, Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Giveon, Daniel Caesar, HER, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

The first Super Bowl halftime show to be nominated for an Emmy in the Best Programs category was the one with Prince in 2007. Other halftime shows have since been nominated for Best Programs, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2009),

From 2013 to 2017, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show has always been nominated with the participation of stars like Beyoncé (2013), Bruno Mars (2014), Katy Perry (2015). Coldplay with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars as guests in 2016, Lady Gaga in 2017. The 2020 and 2021 editions were also nominated with performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020) and The Weeknd (2021).

This year’s edition is a co-production of Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation. Broadcast on the NBC television network, it was attended by Anderson Paak and headliners whose names appear in the title of the show. He is nominated in four other categories namely:

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special;

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special;

outstanding musical direction;

outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special.

This year may be the right one to win an Emmy Award accolade.

The Oscars

The Oscars ceremony was nominated in two other categories as well, namely:

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Show;

Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Show.

The Oscars have been cited in this category or the previous categories (Outstanding Special Program or Outstanding Variety, Musical or Comedy Special) every year since 1993. The Oscars have won in the equivalent program categories in 1979, 1988 and 1991.

For the first time in Oscars history, this year we were treated to an all-female animation team. It consisted of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Produced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the ceremony was broadcast via the ABC television network.

Here is the complete list of artists who were there: Beyoncé, Sebastián Yatra, Reba McEntire, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Sunday Service Choir , D-Nice.

Live In Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

This franchise was an unexpected hit with viewers and Emmy voters. The first two installments won in this category in 2019 and 2020. The first installment combined live-action recreations of an episode of the All in the Family series and its spin-off, The Jeffersons.

The second episode included another sequence from All in the Family and another from Good Times, a Maude spin-off. She is also nominated this year in the category Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special. It is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions and Simpson Street.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and broadcast on the ABC television network, it was attended by several music stars. Here is the list: Ann Dowd, Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Allison Tolman, Kathryn Hahn, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Jon Stewart, Noah Lapook, Lisa Whelchel, John Lithgow, Kevin Hart, Damon Wayans, Snoop Dogg, Shawn Stockman, Wayna Morris

The Tony Awards: Broadway is back!

The Tony Awards won in a previous category (Outstanding Special Class Programs) eight times between 2007 and 2017, more than any other program. It’s still a high-class show, as Emmy voters will attest.

This year’s edition was hosted by Leslie Odom Jr and aired on the CBS network. White Cherry Entertainment’s production is also nominated in the category Lighting Design/Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Variety Special. Below is the list of artists who performed at the event.

Leslie Odom Jr, John Legend, Ben Platt & Anika Noni Rose, Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis & Kelli O’Hara, Tituss Burgess & Andrew Rannells, Nicolette Robinson, Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp and casts from American Utopia, Ain’t Too Proud, Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, Tina and Freestyle Love Supreme.