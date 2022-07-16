Emmy Awards 2022: where to watch the five most nominated series

Marysabel E. Huston-Crespo

(CNN Spanish) – This Tuesday the series nominated for the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards were announced, which reward the best of the small screen.

The production that dominated in the nominations was HBO’s “Succession”, which was named in 25 categories. It is followed by “Ted Lasso,” an Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Sudeikis. This series has 20 nominations.

Perhaps you are already a faithful follower of some of these productions, perhaps you are looking for new series to add to your list to watch or, hopefully, start. Do not wait more! Here is the list of places where you can play these productions.

Where to see the five most nominated series for the 2022 Emmy Awards?

“Succession”

The hugely popular HBO series “Succession” is in its third season. You can watch it online through HBO Max.

Emmy nominations include Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (double nomination for producing for the roles of Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong). They also have double nominations for best actress in a drama category for J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook.

The story is based on a highly dysfunctional media dynasty, HBO describes the production.

“Power, politics, money…it’s all in the family in this award-winning, provocative and hilarious series about a highly dysfunctional dynasty. When Logan Roy (Brian Cox), CEO of one of the world’s largest media and entertainment conglomerates, considers retirement, each of his four children follows a personal agenda that doesn’t always sync with that of their siblings or siblings. that of his father”.

HBO confirmed a few weeks ago that the series has already started production on the fourth season.

HBO, like CNN en Español, share the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Ted Lassos”

With 20 Emmy nominations, “Ted Lasso” is the second series with the most mentions for this gala. The production can be seen on Apple TV +, where the two seasons are available in their entirety.

The comedy stars Jason Sudeikis, who plays a football coach who is hired to lead a football (soccer) team but in the United Kingdom. The production has a rating of 98% on the Rotten Tomatoes page.

“Ted Lasso” is nominated for best comedy series and Sudeikis for best leading actor in this list. Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham all have nominations in the Best Supporting Performance categories.

“White Lotus”

Another HBO original production makes it to the list. “White Lotus” has 20 nominations in the miniseries category. 5 of her actresses were nominated for Best Supporting Actress: Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney. While the actors Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn, have nominations in the category of best supporting actor.

The first season of this production premiered a year ago. It was written and directed by Mike White. The series takes a look at a week in the lives of employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort.

You can watch all six episodes of “White Lotus” on HBO Max.

“Hacks”

The fourth production with the most nominations –17 in total– is also from HBO. This series, which is an HBO Max original, premiered in 2021 and published its second season in May.

The production focuses on Las Vegas and shows us the relationship between one of Sin City’s entertainment figures, Debora Vance (Jean Smart) and her 25-year-old writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder). The second season delves into that relationship between teacher and student.

The multi-award winning series won recognition such as the Peabody, the Critics Choice, the SAG awards and even a GLAAD award.

“Hacks” you can see it on HBO Max.

“Only Murders in the Building”

And we close the list of the five series most nominated for Emmy Awards with “Only Murders in the Building”, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The comedy-mystery series is nominated in 17 categories, including Best Comedy Series and a double nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin Short and Steve Martin.

As its name indicates Only murders in the building – its literal translation into Spanish –, the plot revolves around the obsession of three neighbors with crime stories. These characters discover that there is a murder in their building and document their findings in a very common way these years: with a podcast.

The series already has two seasons. In the United States you can see it on Hulu and on Disney+ if you are part of the bundle or package of that company that offers this streaming service.

In Latin America, the first season is available on Star+.

If you have not seen any of these series, you have two months to consume as many episodes as possible. The 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 74th edition will be broadcast in the United States through the NBC network. If you are in this country and want to see it via streaming, you are in luck, the Emmys announced that for the first time the awards will be transmitted through Peacock, the NBC streaming service.

CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.