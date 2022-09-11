Emmy Awards 2022: where to watch the nominated series?

The seventy-fourth ceremony of the American Television Academy will be held on monday September 12in the Microsoft Theater Los Angeleshosted by the Saturday Night Live comedian, Kenan Thompson. The event will begin at 9:00 p.m. and can be viewed through the sign TNT. Previously, at 6:00 p.m., there will be coverage of the red carpet with Axel Kuschevatzky.

The series that led the nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, were very varied in their genres and styles. Dominating the streaming platform hbo max in number of nominations, compared to the rest of the other signals. In that aspect, Netflix only got thirteen nominations for each of its most emblematic content, such as Ozarks either stranger things. South Korean production the squid game, whose debut generated a high ranking for the “N” platform, only added fourteen mentions. Instead, Succession, ted lasso, The White Lotus, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and euphoriahead the highest chances of taking a large number of statuettes.

Succession HBO Max

The dramatic series about a dysfunctional family, owner of an empire of audiovisual media and entertainment companies, is the favorite to win the most awards. The series starring Hiam Abbas Y Brian Coxproduced by Will Ferrell Y Adam McKayhas 25 nominations.

Ted LassoApple TV+.

The series about a rookie American football coach who is hired to manage an English soccer team in the premier league, follows with 20 nominations. In a comedy tone and with two seasons under its belt, the production led by the actor Jason Sudeikis may be the big surprise.

The White Lotus HBO Max

the miniseries The White Lotus it also garnered 20 nominations. It recounts the vacations of several guests in a tropical resort in Hawaii, who go there to enjoy the sun and relax, but each day a darker complexity emerges in the resort. The cast has the participation of a Murray Barlett , Alexandra Daddario Y Jennifer Coolidge.

HBO Max Hack

The dramatic comedy Hacks has 17 nominations. The story of Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas stand-up actress on the verge of retirement, teams up with a young, transgressive writer to resurrect her career. jean smaryou Hannah Eibindercomplement each other in a highly deployed female acting duo.

Only Murders in the Building Star+

like hacks, Only Murders in the Building it garnered 17 nominations. It is an American comedy series starring the renowned Steve Martin Y Martin ShortWith Selena Gomez. The characters’ obsession with the true crime genre becomes a reality when a mysterious event occurs in their everyday space.

Euphoria HBO Max

Starring Zendaya, has 16 nominations. The story, which falls within the dramatic genre, follows a group of teenagers from a high school, immersed in the world of drugs, sex and violence.