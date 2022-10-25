Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya majestic and in tears for her coronation, facing the other winners: the slideshow
Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya majestic and in tears for her coronation, facing the other winners
Zendaya, Best Actress in a Drama Series, at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. She is wearing a Valentino dress
Zendaya, best actress in a drama series, at the Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. She is wearing a Valentino dress
Zendaya, best actress in a drama series, at the Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. She is wearing a Valentino dress
Selma Blair at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Oprah Winfrey at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Amanda Seyfried at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Pete Davidson at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Matthew Macfadyen at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Matthew Macfadyen at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Lizzo at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Michael Keaton at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Kenan Thompson at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Julia Garner at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Kenan Thompson at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Michael Keaton at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Sofia Vergara at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Julia Garner at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Oprah Winfrey at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Lorne Michaels at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Brett Goldstein at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Jennifer Coolidge at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Natalie Zea at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Jerrod Carmichael at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Hwang Dong-hyuk at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
MJ Delanel at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
Sarah Paulson arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Adam Scott and Marie Kojzar arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Henry Winkler arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella Stiller arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Ben Stiller arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Andrew Garfield arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Sandra Oh arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
Rhea Seehorn arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
