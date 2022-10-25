Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya majestic and in tears for her coronation, facing the other winners: the slideshow

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 3 4 minutes read

1 / 44

Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya majestic and in tears for her coronation, facing the other winners

2 / 44

Zendaya, Best Actress in a Drama Series, at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. She is wearing a Valentino dress
© Purepeople Abaca

3 / 44

Zendaya, best actress in a drama series, at the Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. She is wearing a Valentino dress
© Purepeople Abaca

4 / 44

Zendaya, best actress in a drama series, at the Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. She is wearing a Valentino dress
© Purepeople Abaca

5 / 44

Selma Blair at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

6 / 44

Oprah Winfrey at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

7 / 44

Amanda Seyfried at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

8 / 44

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

9 / 44

Pete Davidson at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

10 / 44

Matthew Macfadyen at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

11 / 44

Matthew Macfadyen at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

12 / 44

Lizzo at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

13 / 44

Michael Keaton at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

14 / 44

Kenan Thompson at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

15 / 44

Julia Garner at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

16 / 44

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

17 / 44

Kenan Thompson at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

18 / 44

Michael Keaton at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

19 / 44

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

20 / 44

Sofia Vergara at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

21 / 44

Julia Garner at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

22 / 44

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

23 / 44

Oprah Winfrey at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

24 / 44

Lorne Michaels at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

25 / 44

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

26 / 44

Brett Goldstein at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

27 / 44

Jennifer Coolidge at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

28 / 44

Natalie Zea at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

29 / 44

Jerrod Carmichael at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

30 / 44

Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

31 / 44

Hwang Dong-hyuk at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

32 / 44

MJ Delanel at the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles
© Purepeople Abaca

33 / 44

Sarah Paulson arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

34 / 44

Adam Scott and Marie Kojzar arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

35 / 44

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

36 / 44

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

37 / 44

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

38 / 44

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

39 / 44

Henry Winkler arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

40 / 44

Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella Stiller arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

41 / 44

Ben Stiller arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

42 / 44

Andrew Garfield arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

43 / 44

Sandra Oh arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

44 / 44

Rhea Seehorn arriving at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022
© Purepeople Abaca

