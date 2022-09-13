Emmy Awards crown ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’, Zendaya and Lee Jung-jae

The Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Monday for the first time in person in a Los Angeles theater since the start of the pandemic. The HBO juggernaut Succession, a dark and grating chronicle of a powerful family that is torn to take control of a media empire, won Monday the prize for best drama series of the year at the Emmy Awards. Already a winner in 2020, this program largely inspired by the struggles within the family of billionaire Rupert Murdoch according to many critics, beat the Korean series Squid Gameproduced by Netflix.

In total HBO won 12 Emmys, far ahead of Apple+ which won 4 and Netflix, which only received 3 statuettes.

The actress Zendaya who plays a drug-addicted teenager in the series Euphoria, produced by HBO, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. This is the second Emmy Award for the actress who beat out Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Korean Lee Jung-jae won Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Squid Game. this is the first time that a non-English speaking performance has been awarded this Emmy. He won against Jason Bateman for ozarkBrian Cox and Jeremy Strong for SuccessionBob Odenkirk for Better Call Sauland Adam Scott for Severance.

The quirky series Ted Lasso, which follows a lost American football manager when he takes charge of an English football team, was voted best comedy for the second year in a row. This Apple TV + production starring Jason Sudeikis as the main star, who won an award for his interpretation, prevailed against competitors like hacks Where barry.

The White Lotusa satire on the luxury scene in Hawaii, also produced by HBO, won the Emmy for best mini-series, beating notably dopesickon the opioid crisis in the United States, and The Dropout, on the scandal of the Theranos company.

Michael Keaton won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Miniseries for his role in dopesickwhich examines America’s deadly addiction to opioids.

Amanda Seyfried won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries for her role in The Dropout, which chronicles the story and deceptions of Theranos lab founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The first part of the evening left little room for surprises: the Emmys in the categories rewarding supporting actors were won by favorites, belonging to the flagship series Succession, ozarkor the mini-series The White Lotus and dopesick.

Diversity in the spotlight

The most significant moments of the ceremony were those celebrating diversity on screen, a central theme where Hollywood has been trying to improve for several years.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) sent chills through the audience, singing the title Endangered Species by African-American jazzwoman Dianne Reeves, to accept her award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to see myself in the media. A fat person like me, black like me, beautiful like me, ”said singer Lizzo to applause, rewarded for her reality TV show where she recruits plus-size dancers to accompany her on stage.

“We have made a lot of progress, but there is still a lot of work to be done,” replied actress Geena Davis, who won an award for her institute’s work in favor of better representation. “Television can often directly influence how people see themselves and how they feel about themselves,” she insisted.

Palmares: