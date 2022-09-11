Emmy Awards: Squid Games, the first non-Anglo-Saxon series with 14 nominations

Images from the Squid Game series. Photo: EFE.

The South Korean series “Squid Game” made history during the nomination for the Emmys, the American awards for excellence in the television industry and series streaming services. With key nominations such as “Best Leading Actor” Y “Best Supporting Actress“, the Netflix series racked up a total of 14 nominations and it became in the first non-English speaking production to be part of the most important lists of the Emmy.

The series, which combines the conflicts of class and power with a sinister dynamic of children’s games, has already been nominated for SAG Awards under the merit of “Best Group Performance” and for the golden globes as “Best Drama”. Squid Game became all the rage with the viralization of its first season, which reached the No. 1 ranking in 94 countries and accumulated more than 1.65 billion hours of transmission in the first 28 days of its premiere.

Other favorite series that have been nominated this year were Succession (for Drama), Ted Lasso (for Comedy), and The White Lotus (for Miniseries).

Zendaya was nominated again for the Euphoria series. Photo: BBC.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards?

Best Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary (ABC), Barry (HBO), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO), Hacks (HBO), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), Only Murders In The Building (Hulu), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), What We Do In The Shadows (FX).

Best Drama Series: Better Call Saul (AMC), Euphoria (HBO), Ozark (Netflix), “Squid Games” (Netflix), Severance (Apple TV+), Stranger Things (Netflix, Succession (HBO), Yellowjackets (Showtime).

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott, (Severance), Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Zendaya (Euphoria).

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building), Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure), Jean Smart (Hacks).

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Nicholas Braun (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Park Hae-soo, (Squid Game), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), John Turturro (Severance), Christopher Walken (Severance), Oh Yeong -su (Squid Game).

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Patricia Arquette (Severance), Julia Garner (Ozark), Jung Ho-yeon, (Squid Game), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Sarah Snook (Succession) Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria).

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler (Barry) , Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live).

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Sheryl Lee Ralph, (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple ( Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Best Miniseries: Dopesick (Hulu), The Dropout (Hulu), Inventing Anna (Netflix), Pam & Tommy (Hulu), The White Lotus (HBO).

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield, (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy).

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Will Poulter (Dopesick), Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick), Steve Zahn (The White Lotus).

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Connie Britton (The White Lotus), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus), Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus), Mare Winningham (Dopesick )





Related news