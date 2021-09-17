Emmy Awards, the awards ceremony on Sky Atlantic and Sky Series

It will be broadcast by Sky and will be streamed on NOW, exclusively for Italy, the live broadcast of the Emmy Awards, the coveted awards to the best of American TV. The award ceremony of the prestigious statuettes, considered the TV Oscars, will be visible on Sky Atlantic and simulcast on Sky Series starting from 00.30 on the night between Sunday 19 and Monday 20 September. On Monday evening, however, from 7.40 pm on Sky Serie and from 10.15 pm on Sky Atlantic a re-edit with all the highlights of the evening.

Among the titles in contention, candidates for the main prizes, many of the series – with respective protagonists and non-protagonists – available on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW. Murder in Easttown, much appreciated small town mystery with Kate Winslet, in addition to being nominated as the best miniseries of the year, it sees the cast on the shields in their respective categories: from Winslet nominated for best protagonist in a miniseries to non-protagonists, from Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters to Jean Smart.

To contend for the title of best drama series of the year Lovecraft Country – The land of demons, the epic journey through film genres and the horrors of racist America of the 1950s created by Misha Green and produced by, among others, Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams. The series features all its extraordinary main cast, Jonathan Mayors and Jurnee Smollett among the protagonists and the late Michael K. Williams and Aunjanue Ellis among the non-protagonists.

Undoubtedly also among the series protagonists of this edition The Flight Attendant – The Flight Attendant – the thriller with black comedy implications that brought back the beloved Penny di The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco, also producer, nominated for best actress – e The Undoing – The Untold Truths, the thriller starring Nicole Kidman that sees Hugh Grant nominated for Best Actor. It’s still Perry Mason And In Treatment, with the protagonists – and non-protagonists – of each title nominated in their respective categories, from Matthew Rhys to Uzo Aduba to John Lithgow.

Presented by actor and comedian Cedric The Entertainer from Los Angeles, the night of the 2021 Emmy Awards will be commented by the Sky studios starting at 00.30 by the journalist Federico Chiarini, the face of Sky Atlantic who will lead the debate in the studio, and by his guests: journalists Guia Soncini And Mattia Carzaniga, the content creator Giulia Valentina and, connected from Los Angeles, Alessandra Venice, a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who will interview the protagonists of this edition of the awards. At 00.30 the pre-show will begin which will lead to the red carpet, from 1.00, and then to the awards ceremony, broadcast from 2 am between Sunday and Monday.

