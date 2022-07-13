Emmy Awards: We review the best looks of last year | Lifestyle

Karina Espinoza

They are the actors and actresses who wore the most memorable outfits.

After a year and a half of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and limited virtual events and carpets and conferences, award shows in Hollywood and other parts of the world have reopened in a big way.

One of those first awards that excited the public was undoubtedly that of the Emmys. There you could see the then acclaimed television stars in their best clothes.

who opened the space was Anya Taylor-Joy, who was nominated for best actress for ‘Lady’s Gambit’, and to celebrate, she wore a champagne-colored dress from Dior’s haute couture collection with a yellow train to the award ceremony. One that she paired beautifully with a Tiffany necklace, bracelet, and rings.

Who was not far behind in breaking with the ostentatious aesthetics of the rugs, was elizabeth olsen, who to celebrate his first award nomination for his participation in ‘Limited Series’, donned an ethereal white design from The Row, the luxury brand of his sisters, the twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. The dress stood out for its thick lines, for its minimalism and a pronounced v-neckline that was framed by a high neckline with long earrings and simple terracotta makeup.

Cynthia Erivonominated for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Genius, was another of the winners of the carpet, dressed in tight white Louis Vuitton, atypical in its colors and with a lot of feathers on the legs.

Sarah Paulson She did not want to clash with the color of the carpet, and since she was one of the co-presenters of the night, she decided on a striking red Carolina Herrera dress with wide three-quarter sleeves and a neckline to mid-torso. But without a doubt what she liked the most was that she had bags.

For its part, Ellen Pompeo, the eternal protagonist of Grey’s Anatomy, wore a jumpsuit that drew attention to the lines of rhinestones that stood out from the velvet-like fabric. Her outfit was from Elie Saab.

Unique in its style, one of the most surprising was emma corrin, who played Diana in her last season so far. Her dress was from the Miu Miu house and she was distinguished by her sobriety, but even more so by her accompaniments: a hat attached to her head and long gloves with bare fingers to show off her manicure.