Emmy Awards | Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria

(Los Angeles) The actress Zendaya who plays a drug-addicted teenager in the series Euphoria on HBO won the Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series on Monday night in Los Angeles.

This is the second Emmy Award for Zendaya who beat actresses Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Korean Lee Jung-jæ voted Best Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game.

The Emmys kicked off Monday with their first physical ceremony held in a theater since the pandemic, a night that is set to see the Korean series go head-to-head Squid Game and the HBO juggernaut Succession for Best Drama Series.



Presenter Kenan Thompson kicked off the festivities with a series of dances to several theme songs from globally successful series, such as Friends Where Game Of Thrones. “Television is all we have,” he summed up.

The Korean Phenomenon Squid Game has a chance to enter the history of this competition, equivalent to the Oscars of American television. Dark and violent denunciation of the excesses of capitalism, in which poor people kill each other during cruel children’s games with the hope of winning millions, Netflix’s bloody work could become the first non-English language production to win the reward major.



A success that would follow in the footsteps of the Korean film “Parasite”, which won the Oscar for best film in 2020.

Successiona strong opponent

But, to win in Los Angeles, the series will have to get ahead of a serious opponent: Successionproduction already rewarded two years ago for its chronicle of a powerful family whose members plot and tear each other apart.

This series with Shakespearean accents seems to be leading the dance with 25 nominations, and remains the favorite, according to experts interviewed by the specialized site Gold Derby.

However, Deadline’s film columnist Pete Hammond is betting on a best actor award for Lee Jung-jæ, the lead actor in Squid Game. Enough to make the South Korean the first winner of this prize for a performance in a language other than English.

The Korean drama has already won four awards in minor categories, awarded at the beginning of September during the Creative Emmys, including the award for best appearance in a series awarded to actress Lee Yoo-mi.

Comedy side, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), winner last year, seems well on its way to winning again. Jason Sudeikis, who plays an American football coach parachuted into an English football team, won the Emmy for best actor in a comedy.

The first part of the evening left little room for surprises: the Emmys in the categories rewarding supporting actors were won by favorites, belonging to the flagship series Succession, ozarkor the miniseries The White Lotus and dopesick.

Michael Keaton won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Miniseries for his role in dopesicka miniseries that examines America’s deadly addiction to opioids.

Diversity in the spotlight

The most significant moments of the ceremony were those celebrating diversity on screen, a central theme where Hollywood has been trying to improve for several years.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) sent chills through the audience, singing the title Endangered Species by African-American jazzwoman Dianne Reeves, to accept her award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to see myself in the media. A fat person like me, black like me, beautiful like me, ”said singer Lizzo to applause, rewarded for her reality TV show where she recruits plus-size dancers to accompany her on stage.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” replied actress Geena Davis, who won her institute’s work for better representation. “Television can often directly influence how people see themselves and how they feel about themselves,” she insisted.