Emmy, here are the nominations of the 73rd edition

A few more hours and we will know the names and winning titles of the 2021 Emmys, the ‘Oscars’ of American TV which have reached their 73rd edition and which will be awarded in Los Angeles on the night between Sunday 19 and Monday 20 September. Last year the prestigious awards had been under the banner of monopoly, with the series Schitt’s Creek, which had conquered all sections of the Comedy category. But now that the Levy show has come to an end there might be some surprises, since Watchmen it was a limited series, while Succession, Mrs Maisel, Killing Eve and other favorite perennials are not competing due to production delays caused by the pandemic.

A situation that could benefit the TV series of Apple tv+ Ted Lasso, with Jason Sudeikis, which could make a clean sweep across all smile-based categories while The Crown from Netflix And The Mandalorian from Disney + lead the nominations announced in July: 24 nominations each in the main categories, while WandaVision of the franchise Marvel of the Disney follows closely with 23, e The Handmaid’s Tale from Hulu with 21.

But they also stood out Bridgerton And Poses, now nearing conclusion. Speaking of Pose, there is the record of one of its protagonists, Mj Rodriguez, the first transgender woman to be nominated in a major actor category.

For the title of best miniseries of the year there are also Mare of Easttown by Hbo, the highly acclaimed small town mystery with Kate Winslet which also sees the cast on the shields in their respective categories: from Winslet herself nominated for best protagonist in a miniseries, to non-protagonists, from Julianne Nicholson And Evan Peters to Jean Smart.

It’s still: Lovecraft Country – The land of demons, the epic journey through film genres and the horrors of racist America of the 1950s created by Misha Green and produced by, among others Jordan Peele And JJ Abrams. The series features all its extraordinary main cast, Jonathan Mayors And Jurnee Smollett between the protagonists and the late Michael K. Williams And Aunjanue Ellis among the non-protagonists.

Among the series in contention, there are also The flight attendant – The flight attendant, thriller with black comedy implications that he brought back on TV Kaley Cuoco, the beloved Penny from The Big Bang Theory, also producer and nominated for best actress e The Undoing – Truths unspoken, the thriller with Nicole Kidman who sees candidate Hugh Grant as best leading actor. It’s still Perry Mason And In treatment, with the protagonists – and non-protagonists – of each title candidates in their respective categories, from Matthew Rhys to Uzo Aduba as far as John Lithgow.

The race for the best actress in a film or limited series is heart-pounding: in addition to the aforementioned Kate Winslet, competing for Mare of Easttown of Hbo, she is the favorite of the eve, but they could steal the Emmy Michaela Coel for I may destroy you or Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) or Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen of Chess).

On a general level, it is worth noting again the head to head between Hbo (which includes streaming productions this year Hbo Max) And Netflix: a total of 130 and 129 nominations each. Good result of Disney + which, although it appeared later in the series market, brings home 71.

Here are the top nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards:

Best Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Poses

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Chess Queen)

Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)

Best Miniseries

I May Destroy You

Murder in Easttown

The queen of sacks

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

OT Fagbenie (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).