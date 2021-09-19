Emmy, Jennifer Aniston doesn’t go to Covid ceremony. “There is still a lot of virus around”

Eve of Emmy in Los Angeles, where the 73rd edition of the prestigious awards representing the equivalent of Oscar for television. But, again this year, Covid risks leaving a heavy mark. Jennifer Aniston, for example, while a candidate for the special of Hbo Friends: The Reunion, has made it known that on Sunday evening he will not attend the ceremony. “Will go the producer and director Ben Winston in case we get rewarded. There is still a lot of virus around and I take a lot of precautions, “the actress told al Jimmy Kimmel Live! explaining that the face-to-face interview at the comedian of the night show was an exception to the rule: “I’m taking baby steps.” Last year Aniston had participated in the presence of the almost entirely virtual Emmy edition, appearing in one of the first sketches of the evening hosted by Kimmel himself.

This time the intention is to create a hybrid event, more similar to the ceremonies of before the pandemic – last year the ceremony was all ‘virtual’ with the stars connected from home – but with a limited red carpet and an audience reduced to 500. people (not the thousands of past editions), tampons, vaccines and masks, just like the last ones Academy Awards. The comedian will lead Cedric The Entertainer with the confirmed participation, among the presenters, of the country legend Dolly Parton, the actresses Awkwafina, Ellen Pompeo (the doctor Meredith Gray from Grey’s Anatomy) And Mindy Kaling, the director Ava DuVernay, LL Cool J, Michael Douglas and part of the cast of Schitt’s Creek, with Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy And Dan And Eugene Levy to represent the last season of the Canadian show bought by Netflix which last year had, for the first time in Emmy history, smashed awards in all categories for Best Comedy Series.

Last year, the Emmys were all about monopoly. But on Sunday there may be surprises, because the Levy show has come to an end, Watchmen it was a limited series, while Succession, Mrs Maisel, Killing Eve and other favorite perennials are not competing due to production delays caused by the pandemic. This would leave room, for example, for a Ted Lasso, the comedy Feel good from Apple tv with Jason Sudeikis, to make a clean sweep in all categories based on smile, while The Crown from Netflix And The Mandalorian from Disney + lead the nominations announced in July: 24 nominations each in the main categories. WandaVision of the franchise Marvel of the Disney follows closely with 23 e The Handmaid’s Tale from Hulu with 21.

For the title of best miniseries of the year there are also Mare of Easttown by Hbo, the highly acclaimed small town mystery with Kate Winslet. It’s still: Lovecraft Country – The land of demons, The series features all its extraordinary main cast nominated. Among the series also protagonists The flight attendant – The flight attendant And The Undoing – Truths unspoken. It’s still Perry Mason And In treatment.

The race for the best actress in a film or limited series is heart-pounding: the aforementioned Kate Winslet she’s the favorite on the eve, but they could steal her Emmy Michaela Coel for I may destroy you or Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) or Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen of Chess).