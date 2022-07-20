Emmy nominations 2022: HBO leads the list

As usual, HBO and HBOMax leads the nominations for the Emmy Awards. In the 74th edition it received 140 nominations.Succession, The White Lotus, Euphoria Y Barrywere the most nominated series of the production house.

Successionwas the series that swept 25 nominationsthe most of any show at the Emmys, followed by the most nominated productions, The White Lotus with 20, Hacks with 17, euphoria with 16 and Barry with 14.

Get to know the complete list of HBO nominations and don’t miss all the premieres this month on its digital platform.

Succession

Best Drama Series

2 Nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong)

2 for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook)

3 for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen)

3 for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter)

4 for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Alexander Skarsgård)

3 for Best Director in a Dramatic Series (Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan, Lorene Scafaria)

Best Writing for a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong)

The White Lotus

Best Anthology or Limited Series or Movie

5 for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney),

3 for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn)

Best Director in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Mike White)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Mike White)

Hacks

best comedy series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder)

4 for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom Harris, Laurie Metcalf, Kaitlin Olson)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Christopher McDonald)

Best Director of a Comedy Series (Lucia Aniello)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky)

euphoria

Best Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sydney Sweeney)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Martha Kelly)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Colman Domingo)

Barry

Best comedy series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader)

2 for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler)

Best Director of a Comedy Series (Bill Hader)

2 for Best Writing for a Comedy Series (Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau)

Station Eleven

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Himesh Patel)

Best Director in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Hiro Murai)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Patrick Somerville)

A Black Lady Sketch Show

best series of skits

Best Series Director for skits (BridgetStokes)

Best Screenplay for a Series skits

George Carlin: The American Dream

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Best Director of a Documentary or Nonfiction Series (Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Interview Series

Best Director of a Television Series (Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner)

Best TV Series Screenplay

Curb your enthusiasm

best comedy series

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader)

The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kaley Cuoco)

insecure

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae)

Stairs

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Movie or Series (Colin Firth)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Movie or Series (Toni Collette)

Jerrod Carmichael as Rothaniel

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (Bo Burnham)

Best Writing for a Comedy Special (Jerrod Carmichael)

100 foot wave

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts

Best Variety Special (Prerecorded)

The survivor

Best TV Movie

Scenes from a wedding

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Oscar Isaac)

Lakers: Time to Win

Best Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour)

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

the golden age

Best Production Design for a Fantasy or Period Narrative Series (One Hour or Longer)

How To With John Wilson

Best Writing for a Nonfiction Series

peacemaker

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Series

The Righteous Gemstones

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Series

Cover image via Emmys

Images text via HBO Max