Emmy nominees announced

SAN LUIS POTOSÍ, SLP., July 12, 2022.- The Emmy Awards return this 2022 to publicize the best of television and streaming, the 74th ceremony will take place on September 22 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles United States.

In 2021 series such as The Crown, The Queen’s Hambit, Ted Lasso and I May destroy You, swept the award, therefore this year there are great expectations for the nominated productions, so the categories are as follows way:

drama series

• Better Call Saul

• Euphoria

•Ozarks

• severity

• Squid Game

• Stranger Things

• Succession

• Yellowjackets

comedy series

• Abbott Elementary

• Barry

• Curb Your Enthusiasm

• Hacks

• The Marvelous Ms. Maisel

• Only Murders in the Building

•Ted Lasso

• What We Do in the Shadows

Limited Series

• dopesick

• The Dropout

• Inventing Anna

• Pam & Tommy

• The White Lotus

Best Actor in a Drama Series

• Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

• Brian Cox (Succession)

• Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

• Adam Scott (Severance)

• Jeremy Strong (Succession)

• Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

• Jodie Cormer (Killing Eve)

• Laura Linney (Ozarks)

• Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

• Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

• Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

• Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

• Donald Glover (Atlanta)

• Bill Hader (Barry)

• Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

• Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

• Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

• Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

• Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

• Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

• Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

• Elle Fanning (The Great)

• Issa Rae (Insecure)

•Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

• Colin Firth (The Staircase)

• Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

• Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

• Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

• Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

• Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

• Toni Colette (The Staircase)

• Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

• Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

• Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

• Margaret Qualley (Maid)

• Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Variety Talk Show

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

• Jimmy Kimmel Live!

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

• Late Night with Seth Meyers

• The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

• La carrera asombroza

• Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls

• Nailed It!

• RuPaul’s Drag Race

• Top Chef

• The Voice